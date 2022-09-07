Read full article on original website
Authorities Levy Charges Against Sioux City Man Accused Of Multi-State Burglaries
A Storm Lake Police Department investigation helped lead to the arrest of a Sioux City man believed to be responsible for a rash of burglaries reported in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota over the last year. Last week, law enforcement charged 44-year-old Adam Curtis Nelson with ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, and second-degree theft and third-degree burglary, both class D felonies. The Buena Vista County charges stem from a Jan. 28 incident in which authorities allege Nelson had broken into the Ace Hardware in Storm Lake and stole nearly $3,000-worth of merchandise. A search warrant served in June at a property associated with Nelson revealed an estimated $14,000-worth of stolen goods and multiple controlled substances. Numerous additional charges are pending related to the thefts. The Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Corrections, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux City Police Department, Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office, and numerous other agencies assisted the Storm Lake Police Department during their investigation.
A Lake City Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Allegations Of Dependent Adult Abuse
A Lake City woman was taken into custody Wednesday on allegations of neglect of a dependent adult by a caretaker. According to the Carroll Police Department, Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1800 block of North West Street in Carroll. The defendant, identified as 68-year-old Denise Lauridsen, was working as a direct support professional in a victim’s group home and is accused of performing multiple reckless physical acts against the victim, resulting in injury. Lauridsen was taken into custody and charged with dependent adult abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Carroll County Supervisors Continue Planning For Courthouse Renovation During Sept. 12 Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors’ agenda for their Monday, Sept. 12 meeting includes continuing planning for the upcoming courthouse renovations and the purchase of new ballot machines. The board convenes at 9 a.m. in the supervisors’ meeting room and will open with updates from County Engineer Zac Andersen on the completion of the N3 bridge project. With the beginning of the courthouse renovation drawing nearer, the supervisors plan to start work on how aspects of the project, such as mechanical and plumbing, will be coordinated among contractors. They then move into review and approval of a purchase and maintenance agreement with Henry M Adkins & Sons, Inc., regarding the acquisition of new voting as the Auditor’s Office prepares for the Nov. 8 elections. Other business items include approval of benefit applications for homestead, military, and disabled veteran’s homestead tax credits, an upcoming retirement from the Carroll County Ambulance Department, manure management annual updates, and committee reports. Monday’s meeting will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda can be found included below.
No injuries Reported In Thursday Crash Near Highway 30/Grant Road Intersection
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Grant Road in Carroll Thursday afternoon. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:19 p.m. Their initial investigation found a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 25-year-old Colby Wiederin of Carroll, was traveling northbound on Grant. Wiederin had stopped for a stalled vehicle when the truck was struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge Avenger, operated by 16-year-old Kaci Peter of Carroll. The crash resulted in disabling damage to the Dodge, and the teenage driver was cited for following too close.
Lake City Officials Passed A Motion At Tuesday’s Meeting Regarding City Owned Property
The Lake City Council met on Tuesday and discussed some of the city’s vacant properties. City Administrator Eric Wood says most of these properties are never developed, and occasional residents within the town will ask the city officials to vacate so they can extend their residence. Wood says this has never been a problem in the past, and they are more than willing to leave, but there are some exceptions.
Carroll City Council Will Review First Infill Housing Incentive Program Application At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll City Council has released the agenda for its next meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Officials will convene at 5:15 p.m. at Carroll City Hall. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says they will begin by formally introducing the city’s newest library director. The council will then review and approve...
Lowell “Butch” Janning
Lowell “Butch” Janning, age 77, of Glidden, IA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizebeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden with Fr. Randy Schon as Celebrant. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden with military honors by the Glidden American Legion.
Maxine LaVonne Smouse
Maxine LaVonne Smouse, age 99, of Coon Rapids, IA, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Coon Rapids with Pastor Bobbi Maltas officiating. Casket bearers will be Maxine’s grandchildren. Burial will be in the Coon Rapids Cemetery.
Past And Present First Responders Are Invited To Sac City This Weekend
The Sac City Hometown Pride Committee is hosting an appreciation event a Monument Square for all current or retired Sac City First Responders. The event takes place tomorrow (Saturday) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided and accessible to the first 250 attendees. All kinds of events are planned, such as recognizing first responders at 11:45 a.m. and much more. Individuals can visit Sac City Hometown Pride on Facebook for more information on the event. A link to the page can be found included with this story on our website.
KCIM Noon News 09/10/22
We were thrilled to talk to Carroll area film maker Scott Siepker to talk about “Kinnick, The Documentary” which will be showing here in Carroll Theaters starting this Thursday night, September 8th, 2022. Plus Scott will hold...
