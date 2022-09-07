Slidell multiple offender, guilty on drug charges after 2020 arrest

Slidell, La. ( WGNO ) — A Slidell man was found guilty Friday, in the case against him of drug possession with the intent to distribute. The original crime happened on May 28, 2020.

On that Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 62-year-old Eugene Darryl McKnight of Slidell, originally for “battery of a dating partner”. During a search deputies found:

A bag containing approximately 1 gram of cocaine on his person

Three bags containing approximately 17 grams of cocaine in his vehicle

Three bags of heroin in his vehicle weighing approximately 6 grams.

Deputies say, McKnight, who is a multiple offenders, was released just 10 months before his arrest. Sentencing is set for September 21.

