Knoxville, TN

Woman charged with DUI after car crashes into Knoxville bar

By Hope McAlee
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a car crashed into a Knoxville bar, injuring multiple people.

KPD responded to The Pint House on Merchant Drive just before midnight on Sept. 5. When police arrived, they found a Toyota Corolla that had driven through the front of the business and into the bar that was inside.

Police said a bar employee and multiple witnesses identified 33-year-old Stefanie Wilkes as the driver. Investigators reviewed security footage and said Wilkes was seen leaving the bar, getting into her vehicle, backing up and hitting the sign in front of the bar before driving through the front of the building.

She was was detained in a patrol car so that police could help responders assist the people who had been injured in the crash. Officers reported that Wilkes smelled of alcohol, staggered, and had slurred speech while walking to the patrol car.

Two women were sitting at the bar when Wilkes drove into it. The two women were struck, and both were injured and had blood on them according to police. KPD says they were evaluated by EMS but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Wilkes consented to a field sobriety test. Police said she was read implied consent and refused to provide a breath sample. Blood samples were taken after investigators obtained a search warrant.

Wilkes is charged with driving under the influence: first offense and reckless endangerment.

