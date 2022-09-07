Marlene A. Faroni, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Bethany Gardens after a long illness. Marlene was born in Rome, New York, on May 6, 1943, daughter of the late James and Doris McLaughlin Coleman. She was educated in the Rome City School District and graduated from RFA in 1961. Marlene was a Senior Security Hospital Treatment Assistant for the CNY Psychiatric Center for 25 years, retiring in 1998.

