Alamance County, NC

nc.gov

Governor Cooper Proclaims September as First Responders Appreciation Month

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed September as First Responders Appreciation Month to honor firefighters, law enforcement personnel, emergency operators and dispatchers, emergency medical technicians, hospital staff, search and rescue personnel and others who protect North Carolinians during emergencies. “I’m grateful for our first responders who act quickly in life-threatening situations...
HEALTH SERVICES

