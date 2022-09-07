Read full article on original website
Germany to step up state bank credit to aid energy firms - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany's finance ministry wants to use credit authorisations already created for a pandemic relief fund to help energy companies through the state development bank KfW, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing government sources.
A nut-picker was rescued from the wilderness nearly 2 days after his hydrogen balloon drifted 186 miles off course
Hu Yongxu, who drifted for eight hours, managed to land in a forest after police gave him instructions by phone on how to deflate the balloon.
UK real wages keep falling and vacancies drop; UK gocery inflation hits record – business live
Public sector workers are hit hardest by the pay squeeze, while long-term sickness is preventing many people from working, driving up inactivity
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains. Fresh yellow-and-blue flags fluttered from the tallest buildings left in partly destroyed towns around Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, while Ukrainian soldiers inspected charred Russian tanks left along the way. “From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine — in the east and south. The movement of our troops continues,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address late Monday. Many of the claims of military success could not be independently verified.
India could grow at 7% annually this decade -chief economic adviser
NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India should be able to grow at about 7% annually this decade as investment spending is expected to rise and the digital economy picks up, the chief economic adviser said on Tuesday.
Soccer-Real Madrid closed financial year with 13 million euros profit
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Real Madrid closed the 2021-22 financial year with a 13 million euros ($13.19 million) profit, the Spanish club said, with the COVID-19 pandemic still having an impact on revenues.
European shares open higher; deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider
Sept 13 (Reuters) - The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company.
Injuries in crush at stadium as Kenya inaugurates president
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A number of people were crushed and injured as Kenyans on Tuesday forced their way into a stadium where William Ruto will be inaugurated as president. It is not clear how many people were hurt, but local broadcaster KTN reported hundreds at a Red Cross tent. There are no reports of deaths. Ruto narrowly won the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga, and the Supreme Court last week rejected challenges to the official results. Ruto has been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split with Kenyatta that left the two not speaking for months at a time. Kenyatta on Monday publicly congratulated Ruto for the first time on his win.
Eco-friendly credentials not benefiting hotels financially, study says
Many travelers say they would prefer to stay at eco-friendly hotels, but lodging facilities don't benefit financially from acquiring certification for green business practices, new research shows. Researchers compared five years' worth of financial data for hotels with and without third-party audits for practices like saving energy, conserving water and...
Costs of climate events: Heat waves cause exports to plummet worldwide
Extreme heat causes labor productivity to fall. Supply shortfalls caused by this have an impact on global trade: Less is exported and importers have to accept the losses of affected exporters or switch to other exporters, which causes additional costs. A study by ZEW Mannheim and Frankfurt School of Finance & Management shows for the first time that substantial parts of the trade-related economic damage from heat waves occur in countries that are not directly exposed to the temperature shocks.
'Collective religious narcissism': How young Indonesian Muslims flex their faith on social media
The word "narcissism" is often associated with selfies, posting content that boasts one's achievements, or other forms of showing off. In Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, "showing off" can also take the form of religious expression. This was on display in the discrimination and attacks against heterodox Islamic groups...
King Charles III heads to Northern Ireland as thousands view Queen’s coffin overnight in Edinburgh – latest updates
Mourners queued for hours to pay their respects in the Scottish capital, as the King prepares to receive official message of condolence in Belfast
Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa: DNA study
Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential for transporting goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully understudied. But scientists on Thursday took a big step towards clarifying the species' origins with a comprehensive genomic analysis of 238 ancient and modern donkeys, finding they were likely domesticated in a single event in eastern Africa some 7,000 years ago.
Ukraine war – live: Putin’s withdrawal from Kharkiv could mark turning point in invasion, says US
Ukraine’s rapid counteroffensive, which has seen it regain large swathes of land and send Russia into a panicky retreat, could mark a turning point in the war unfolding in Europe, US and western officials have claimed.Volodymyr Zelensky announced late on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have liberated more than 6,000 square kilometres of Ukraine’s territory — in just the 12 days of September — in eastern and southern parts of the country where previously Russia had its biggest successes.The Ukrainian president asked for more weapons to fight back against Russia, saying: “Why is the biggest source of terror in the...
Economic freedom in the US drops to its lowest point in four decades
The U.S. slid one spot to No. 7 in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 Annual Report, but Florida State University economics professor James Gwartney said the dip is more drastic than it looks. The U.S. rating, based on 2020 data, fell from 8.25 to 7.97 on the index's...
In Australia, cockatoos and humans are in an arms race over garbage access
Residents of southern Sydney, Australia have been in a long-term battle over garbage—humans want to throw it out, and cockatoos want to eat it. The sulfur-crested cockatoos that call the area home have a knack for getting into garbage bins, and people have been using inventive devices to keep them out. Researchers detail the techniques used by both people and parrots in a study publishing on September 12 in the journal Current Biology.
The climate crisis is real, but overusing terms like 'crisis' and 'emergency' comes with risk
"Crisis" is an incredibly potent word, so it's interesting to witness the way the phrase "climate crisis" has become part of the lingua franca. Once associated only with a few "outspoken" scientists and activists, the phrase has now gone mainstream. But what do people understand by the term "climate crisis"?...
Research on world's largest tree group will help conservation and management of rain forests
An international study that analyzed the world's largest tree group has made breakthrough findings. The results are expected to guide future conservation of tropical and subtropical rain forests as well as help with predicting how certain plants will respond to climate change. More than 60 researchers explored the evolution and...
Oil prices rise on concerns over tight supplies
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Tuesday as worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter offset investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer, and further increases in U.S. and European interest rates.
More than half of all tropical deforestation directly attributable to industrial mining takes place in Indonesia
New research published in PNAS today showed that, out of 26 countries, Indonesia accounted for 58.2% of the tropical deforestation directly caused by industrial mining activities. Brazil, Ghana and Suriname also stood out in the study, which underscored the need for stronger measures to protect tropical forests from destructive economic activities like mining.
