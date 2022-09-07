ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Associated Press

Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains. Fresh yellow-and-blue flags fluttered from the tallest buildings left in partly destroyed towns around Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, while Ukrainian soldiers inspected charred Russian tanks left along the way. “From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine — in the east and south. The movement of our troops continues,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address late Monday. Many of the claims of military success could not be independently verified.
The Associated Press

Injuries in crush at stadium as Kenya inaugurates president

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A number of people were crushed and injured as Kenyans on Tuesday forced their way into a stadium where William Ruto will be inaugurated as president. It is not clear how many people were hurt, but local broadcaster KTN reported hundreds at a Red Cross tent. There are no reports of deaths. Ruto narrowly won the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga, and the Supreme Court last week rejected challenges to the official results. Ruto has been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split with Kenyatta that left the two not speaking for months at a time. Kenyatta on Monday publicly congratulated Ruto for the first time on his win.
Phys.org

Eco-friendly credentials not benefiting hotels financially, study says

Many travelers say they would prefer to stay at eco-friendly hotels, but lodging facilities don't benefit financially from acquiring certification for green business practices, new research shows. Researchers compared five years' worth of financial data for hotels with and without third-party audits for practices like saving energy, conserving water and...
Phys.org

Costs of climate events: Heat waves cause exports to plummet worldwide

Extreme heat causes labor productivity to fall. Supply shortfalls caused by this have an impact on global trade: Less is exported and importers have to accept the losses of affected exporters or switch to other exporters, which causes additional costs. A study by ZEW Mannheim and Frankfurt School of Finance & Management shows for the first time that substantial parts of the trade-related economic damage from heat waves occur in countries that are not directly exposed to the temperature shocks.
Phys.org

Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa: DNA study

Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential for transporting goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully understudied. But scientists on Thursday took a big step towards clarifying the species' origins with a comprehensive genomic analysis of 238 ancient and modern donkeys, finding they were likely domesticated in a single event in eastern Africa some 7,000 years ago.
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Putin’s withdrawal from Kharkiv could mark turning point in invasion, says US

Ukraine’s rapid counteroffensive, which has seen it regain large swathes of land and send Russia into a panicky retreat, could mark a turning point in the war unfolding in Europe, US and western officials have claimed.Volodymyr Zelensky announced late on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have liberated more than 6,000 square kilometres of Ukraine’s territory — in just the 12 days of September — in eastern and southern parts of the country where previously Russia had its biggest successes.The Ukrainian president asked for more weapons to fight back against Russia, saying: “Why is the biggest source of terror in the...
Phys.org

Economic freedom in the US drops to its lowest point in four decades

The U.S. slid one spot to No. 7 in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 Annual Report, but Florida State University economics professor James Gwartney said the dip is more drastic than it looks. The U.S. rating, based on 2020 data, fell from 8.25 to 7.97 on the index's...
Phys.org

In Australia, cockatoos and humans are in an arms race over garbage access

Residents of southern Sydney, Australia have been in a long-term battle over garbage—humans want to throw it out, and cockatoos want to eat it. The sulfur-crested cockatoos that call the area home have a knack for getting into garbage bins, and people have been using inventive devices to keep them out. Researchers detail the techniques used by both people and parrots in a study publishing on September 12 in the journal Current Biology.
Reuters

Oil prices rise on concerns over tight supplies

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Tuesday as worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter offset investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer, and further increases in U.S. and European interest rates.
Phys.org

More than half of all tropical deforestation directly attributable to industrial mining takes place in Indonesia

New research published in PNAS today showed that, out of 26 countries, Indonesia accounted for 58.2% of the tropical deforestation directly caused by industrial mining activities. Brazil, Ghana and Suriname also stood out in the study, which underscored the need for stronger measures to protect tropical forests from destructive economic activities like mining.
