thenextmiami.com
Lofty Brickell Developer Signs Utilities Deal For 782 Residential Units
Miami Dade’s Water and Sewer Department has agreed to a deal that will bring utilities to the site where the Lofty Brickell tower is planned. According to the agreement recorded on September 8, the project will include:. 782 apartments. 11,364 square feet of full service restaurant. 13,928 square feet...
thenextmiami.com
40-Story Tower Overhanging Historic Church Submitted To FAA At 449 Feet
In Edgewater, a 40-story apartment tower planned to overhang the historic Christian Scientist Church has just been submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration. According to the September 8 FAA filing, the new tower is proposed to rise 445 feet above ground, or 449 feet above sea level. Skylight Real Estate...
thenextmiami.com
New York Developer Proposes Another New Tallest In Fort Lauderdale, With 830 Apartments
Plans have been submitted for yet another Fort Lauderdale tower that is taller than any existing building in the city. The new tower is planned at 633 SE 3rd Avenue, with:. The top off height of the roof is planned at 530 feet, with the top of structure planned at 563 feet.
thenextmiami.com
Video: One Bayfront Plaza Emptying Out To Make Way For Supertall
Bushiness at downtown Miami’s One Bayfront Plaza have now relocated to make way for a new supertall tower, a video by Actionkid shows. There’s also a new rendering of the supertall – but it is unclear if it is what the developer is actually planning (the rendering was uploaded in June 2022, the website path states).
