thenextmiami.com
New York Developer Proposes Another New Tallest In Fort Lauderdale, With 830 Apartments
Plans have been submitted for yet another Fort Lauderdale tower that is taller than any existing building in the city. The new tower is planned at 633 SE 3rd Avenue, with:. The top off height of the roof is planned at 530 feet, with the top of structure planned at 563 feet.
thenextmiami.com
Video: One Bayfront Plaza Emptying Out To Make Way For Supertall
Bushiness at downtown Miami’s One Bayfront Plaza have now relocated to make way for a new supertall tower, a video by Actionkid shows. There’s also a new rendering of the supertall – but it is unclear if it is what the developer is actually planning (the rendering was uploaded in June 2022, the website path states).
thenextmiami.com
Lofty Brickell Developer Signs Utilities Deal For 782 Residential Units
Miami Dade’s Water and Sewer Department has agreed to a deal that will bring utilities to the site where the Lofty Brickell tower is planned. According to the agreement recorded on September 8, the project will include:. 782 apartments. 11,364 square feet of full service restaurant. 13,928 square feet...
thenextmiami.com
40-Story Tower Overhanging Historic Church Submitted To FAA At 449 Feet
In Edgewater, a 40-story apartment tower planned to overhang the historic Christian Scientist Church has just been submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration. According to the September 8 FAA filing, the new tower is proposed to rise 445 feet above ground, or 449 feet above sea level. Skylight Real Estate...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat
The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight
Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON
MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
2 Miami-Dade residents win $1 million in scratch-off Florida Lottery tickets
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade County residents are millionaires after winning $1 million from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery. Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, and Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens, each claimed a $1 million prize. Romero chose to receive his...
sflcn.com
20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale
MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Lottery Scratch-Off From Publix
A Florida man chose the right lottery scratch-off ticket from Publix, claiming a life-changing prize. On Friday the Florida Lottery announced that Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
pointpubs.com
Lighthouse Pont Bond Projects Slated to Be Completed This Month
The city’s bond projects are expected to be fully completed this month. The fire department should be installed in the new fire station and emergency operations center on Sample Road by Oct. 1, said Lighthouse Point Mayor Kyle Van Buskirk. The new community center at Dan Witt Park received...
Inspections: Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as...
Click10.com
Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters
MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into Vitamin Shoppe in Deerfield Beach; no injuries
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car careened into a business in Deerfield Beach, ending up inside the storefront. 7SkyForce hovered above the Vitamin Shoppe along South Federal Highway, near Southeast Second Court, after the vehicle was removed, Thursday afternoon. The black Mercedes-Benz that smashed into the store was later...
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
