Douglas R. Martina
Douglas R. Martina passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on September 5, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer, at Oneida Health Hospital. He was born on September 22, 1960, son of Richard and Doris (nee Butynsky) Martina. He was educated in the Westmoreland Central School district. On October 31,1998,...
Marlene A. Faroni
Marlene A. Faroni, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Bethany Gardens after a long illness. Marlene was born in Rome, New York, on May 6, 1943, daughter of the late James and Doris McLaughlin Coleman. She was educated in the Rome City School District and graduated from RFA in 1961. Marlene was a Senior Security Hospital Treatment Assistant for the CNY Psychiatric Center for 25 years, retiring in 1998.
Helen ‘Penny’ (Johnson) Mastroccio
Helen S. “Penny” Mastroccio, 78, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Galesburg, IL, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Johnson. She was married to the late Phillip “Slim” Mastroccio. Penny was a home...
Dorothea (Webb) Jackson
Dorothea Jackson, 81, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Rome Health. Born in New York City on December 28, 1940, she was a daughter of the late John and Ruth (Owens) Webb. Dorothea worked in Rome for Community Action for many years. Previously, she ran a...
