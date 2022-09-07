ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Elon Musk fails in bid to delay trial over terminated Twitter deal

By Dan Milmo Global technology editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U80o6_0hljdJ7A00
Elon Musk cannot delay trial over his termination of the deal to buy Twitter, the judge ruled.

Elon Musk has failed in an attempt to delay a trial over his termination of a $44bn (£38bn) deal to buy Twitter.

A judge ruled on Wednesday that the case would go ahead in Delaware from 17 October after deciding that Musk’s request to push it into November would damage Twitter’s business.

The social media company is suing Musk over his decision to walk away from the transaction and is demanding that he complete the deal on the agreed terms.

“I am convinced that even four weeks’ delay would risk further harm to Twitter,” wrote Kathaleen McCormick, of Delaware’s court of chancery, affirming that the trial would start next month.

However, McCormick ruled that Musk’s countersuit against Twitter, to be heard at the same time, could be expanded to include allegations from the whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko.

Zatko, a former head of security at Twitter, said in a complaint that the company was “grossly negligent in several areas of information security”. He also alleged that Twitter lied to Musk about bot accounts – one of the key tenets of his argument for scrapping the deal.

“We are hopeful that winning the motion to amend takes us one step closer to the truth coming out in that courtroom,” said Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk.

Musk’s legal team had argued in Delaware on Tuesday that justice demanded delaying the five-day trial so that Musk could investigate the claims by Zatko. Musk has argued that Zatko’s allegations constitute a “company material adverse effect” that substantially altered the business’s value and therefore rendered the deal invalid.

“We look forward to presenting our case in court beginning on October 17 and intend to close the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk,” said a Twitter spokesperson. Twitter said last month that Zatko’s statements were “riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lack important context”.

In July Twitter sued Musk, who is also chief executive of the electric vehicle maker Tesla, to hold him to his April agreement to buy the company for $54.20 a share. The company has alleged that Musk got cold feet over the deal as global markets turned soon after the deal was signed.

Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College law school, said Wednesday’s ruling was a “huge loss” for Musk. “Not only does he now have to account for the additional issues he raised with respect to Zatko, he won’t get additional time to prepare.”

At Tuesday’s hearing, Twitter’s lawyer read a message from Musk that came to light during the litigation that the lawyer said showed the billionaire was not actually concerned about spam accounts.

Musk sent a message to a Morgan Stanley banker in May – as Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, was warning the west over his country’s war in Ukraine – that read: “It won’t make sense to buy Twitter if we’re heading into World War III.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Business
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
The Independent

Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’

For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Quinn
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alex Spiro
CNN

Elon Musk’s college sweetheart auctions off billionaire’s mementos

CNN — Holding onto an ex’s stuff may prove profitable later on, at least if your ex turns out to be the wealthiest man in the world. The former girlfriend of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is auctioning off a cache of photos and Musk memorabilia from her relationship with the billionaire. Jennifer Gwynne, Musk’s college girlfriend, is selling the mementos through Boston-based RR Auction.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Elon Musk defends making his mother, 74, sleep in his garage

Billionaire Elon Musk says that his garage is a suitable place for his mother to stay when she visits him in Texas.Maye Musk, 74, revealed the less-than-luxurious sleeping arrangements at SpaceX’s Starbase in a recent interview.“Yes, but I’ve done a lot with the place!” the world’s richest person replied in response to a New York Post tweet about it.Mr Musk, who has a personal wealth of $251bn, announced earlier this year that he had sold off all of his residential properties following his move from California to Texas.The entrepreneur said that he was giving up all his material possessions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Guardian

440K+
Followers
100K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy