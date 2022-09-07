Read full article on original website
Illinois Handles Virginia, 24-3
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois returned to its winning ways against Virginia on Saturday afternoon, 24-3, in front of the Illini faithful at Memorial Stadium. The Illini scored 24 unanswered points, while the defense held the Cavaliers to 1-for-16 on third down, 1-for-4 on fourth down, and racked up five sacks on the day.
Illinois men’s basketball B1G schedule released
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Big Ten has released the men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Illinois is the reigning Big Ten champions, going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois is also the winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a […]
What to know about Illinois vs. Virginia
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads series 2-1; Virginia won 42-14 in 2021. TV, radio: ESPNU, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini lost 23-20 to Indiana on Friday. ... Running back Chase Brown has 350 rushing yards...
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
Final Escaped Emu Found and Returned Safely
About four weeks ago, apparent vandalism allowed about a half-dozen emus to escape from their home property just north of Danville near East Winter Street. They weight about 150 pounds, and can run up to 50 miles per hour; so this has been a challenge. Finally, Friday morning, the last one was found right near Viscofan in Danville, around East Voorhees and Michigan; after first being reported near Voorhees and Griffin.
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Missing emu returned to 4D Farms in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- 4D Farms in Danville says their last emu is safely home tonight. Owners say several of the animals escaped about eight weeks ago after trespassers broke a fence on the emu enclosure. Most have been returned safely, except one emu who was spotted across Danville, but couldn't...
Make Your Next Fishing Trip Luxurious At Illinois’ Newest Glamping Site
If you want to experience all the good parts of a fishing trip, like the fresh air, connection with nature, and family time, without all the bad stuff, like sleeping outside, and dirty toilets, Sankoty Lakes in central Illinois is definitely for you. "Glamping" is becoming a new fad in...
A new carbon dioxide pipeline could run through Peoria and Tazewell counties
Up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year could be piped through Peoria and Tazewell counties en route to a central Illinois sequestration site if plans for a new pipeline move forward. Wolf Carbon Solutions is planning the Mt. Simon Hub pipeline from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur,...
Two Illinois families of fallen first responders have mortgages paid
Tunnels to Towers Foundation paid in full the mortgages of the Hanneken and Herderhorst families. Last year, both families lost their fathers who were Illinois first responders. Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken lost his life last March while involved in a car crash on duty. Champaign firefighter Trevor Herderhorst...
Ten catalytic convertors stolen in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Developmental Services Center reported catalytic converters were stolen from their transportation vehicles over Labor Day weekend. Champaign Police said they arrived around West Bradley and North McKinley Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday. “Once on-scene, officers found that catalytic converters had been stolen from ten vehicles by an unknown subject,” said […]
Palmer Arena Board President resigns in fallout of GM’s dismissal
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Board President of Danville’s Palmer Arena is resigning in the wake of the dismissal of the arena’s General Manager. General manager Joe Dunagan was unanimously fired by the Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium and Office Building Authority two weeks ago. Although Board President John Spezia voted in favor of Dunagan’s […]
Police update: woman thought to be missing is safe
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for two weeks. Sierra Dittmar, 25, has not been seen by or been in contact with friends and family since Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Wednesday. Dittmar is White, has brown […]
School threatened parent, arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school office at Pine Crest reported a shooting threat to Georgetown Police Thursday afternoon. Superintendent Jean Neal said on a now deleted social media post, “Pine Crest office received a shooting threat over the phone yesterday afternoon. The threat was reported to the Georgetown Police. Law enforcement investigated the shooting […]
Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
Train hits truck in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
Senior couple shot in the middle of the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two senior citizens are recovering after they were shot Thursday afternoon, and their neighbors have questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen? It happened near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign. A car with shattered windows was on the scene, and police said they found evidence of […]
