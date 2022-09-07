ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

Alexandria’s community level goes from ‘Medium’ to ‘Low’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has returned Alexandria’s community level from “Medium” to “Low.”. The city had a Medium community level since April, and the city now joins its regional counterparts in Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington Counties with the Low designation. Cases are still...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria reviewing options for new Duke Street transitway

The City of Alexandria is eyeing three basic concepts for a Duke Street transitway to help boost bus service along the arterial road. The three options presented at a meeting of the Duke Street Transitway Advisory Group last month ranged from the buses in the center of the street to mixed in with traffic. The options are:
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria schools still face gaps in reading proficiency, suspensions and more

Beyond just low test scores, a city report on issues of suspension, reading rates and more shows that the city schools still face issues of severe racial disparity. The City of Alexandria’s Children & Youth Community Plan 2025 (CYCP) was earlier this year, highlighted that while there has been some progress in areas like drop-out rates, suspensions have gone up at Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) and the city has failed to meet reading proficiency standards for non-white students since 2016.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Flood warning issued for Alexandria

The National Weather Service has issued an areal flood warning for Alexandria. “Avoid small streams and do not drive through water on roadways,” a release from the city said. The warning is in effect until midnight tonight. According to the National Weather Service:. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

The Alexandria Fire Department is ‘on fire,’ says union

It’s been nearly two months since the International Association of Firefighters Local 2141 tweeted about staff holdovers or equipment failure. For years the union has alerted the public of major outstanding issues, but their silence isn’t because things are getting better. Things are just really busy, says union...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

One injured after shots fired in Arlandria Sunday night

A man was shot in Arlandria on Sunday night, according to Alexandria Police. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in front of an apartment building in the 3800 block of Old Dominion Boulevard. A 50-year-old man was shot and transported to George Washington University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

