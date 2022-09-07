ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

WKRG News 5

Fight at Pelican Point turns deadly: Baldwin Co. Sheriff

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office discovered new details in a shooting that left one man dead at Pelican Point Friday. According to deputies, a fight broke out between two men, which led to the two shooting at each other. Deputies said Gregory Johnson, 50, pulled out a gun and […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Prichard man's house put on demolition list without notification

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Aquatic Center in Mobile County is on the horizon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An indoor aquatic center in Mobile County is on the horizon. City council is allocating $3 million towards the project and county commissioners are dedicating $4 million more. While this is exciting news and something that many people have said is long overdue, the project...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested, fled traffic stop with child: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he led them on chase down Dauphin Street Friday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Billy Taylor, 41, was in the area of Dauphin Street and Florida Street when officers attempted to pull him over. Taylor refused to stop the vehicle […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Man leads police on chase with child on board

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Florida Street. The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was terminated...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to one man being killed and another person sent to the hospital. Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope police officers responded to a shooting that happened at the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival at the scene officers discovered two people had been shot. One person was transported to a hospital in Mobile. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO: 2 shot in Pelican Point

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two wounded Friday night. The shooting occurred at Pelican Point near the boat launch, authorities said. According to the sheriff’s office, one person has been detained. The conditions of the victims were...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Here’s how to find your next furry friend at these upcoming Mobile adoption events

They don’t call them “man’s best friend” for nothing. Searching for a new Furry Friend? Look No Further! If you’re on the lookout for a new addition to your furry family and in the Mobile area, we have the perfect place for you. Read on to find out more about upcoming adoption events with Baldwin County Animal Shelter, along with a “paw-ful” lot of information on how you can help out.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside […]
MOBILE, AL
Bham Now

5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores

One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

