Seeking feedback on Brookley by the Bay Park this week in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City leaders in Mobile are trying to figure out what to do with a new waterfront park. This week they’re asking people to come out for a community meeting to talk about the future of “Brookley by the Bay.” The state and the city purchased acres of land that was owned […]
Dumped terrier siblings need home
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks.
Fight at Pelican Point turns deadly: Baldwin Co. Sheriff
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office discovered new details in a shooting that left one man dead at Pelican Point Friday. According to deputies, a fight broke out between two men, which led to the two shooting at each other. Deputies said Gregory Johnson, 50, pulled out a gun and […]
Prichard man's house put on demolition list without notification
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
Aquatic Center in Mobile County is on the horizon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An indoor aquatic center in Mobile County is on the horizon. City council is allocating $3 million towards the project and county commissioners are dedicating $4 million more. While this is exciting news and something that many people have said is long overdue, the project...
Man arrested, fled traffic stop with child: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he led them on chase down Dauphin Street Friday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Billy Taylor, 41, was in the area of Dauphin Street and Florida Street when officers attempted to pull him over. Taylor refused to stop the vehicle […]
‘Why hasn’t this been built yet:’ Is Mobile finally going to get an indoor aquatics center?
Danny Corte has a feasibility study in his office that is gathering dust. If it were a person, it would be old enough to drink beer. Released in 2001, the study reaches a definitive conclusion: Mobile has a “significant demand” for an indoor aquatic center. “Here we are...
Mobile Police: Man leads police on chase with child on board
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Florida Street. The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was terminated...
WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to one man being killed and another person sent to the hospital. Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope police officers responded to a shooting that happened at the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival at the scene officers discovered two people had been shot. One person was transported to a hospital in Mobile. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
BCSO: 2 shot in Pelican Point
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two wounded Friday night. The shooting occurred at Pelican Point near the boat launch, authorities said. According to the sheriff’s office, one person has been detained. The conditions of the victims were...
Pensacola woman gives child pills so they could both ‘see Jesus’: ECSO reports
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly forcing her daughter to take pills and saying they were going to take the pills so they could “go to heaven,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 6, deputies said they arrived to the hospital where Alexandria Weinrich, 30, and […]
Troopers: A dozen injured in Escambia County District school bus accident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County District school bus has been involved in a motor vehicle accident Monday morning. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, the accident happened around 9:17 in the area of Highway 29 and Nine Half Mile Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer truck...
Here’s how to find your next furry friend at these upcoming Mobile adoption events
They don’t call them “man’s best friend” for nothing. Searching for a new Furry Friend? Look No Further! If you’re on the lookout for a new addition to your furry family and in the Mobile area, we have the perfect place for you. Read on to find out more about upcoming adoption events with Baldwin County Animal Shelter, along with a “paw-ful” lot of information on how you can help out.
2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside […]
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office - deadly Pelican Point shooting not result of domestic dispute after all
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about a deadly shooting at a popular boat launch in Baldwin County Friday night, September 9, 2022. Sheriff’s investigators said an argument between two men ended in gunfire. Deputies said both men shot each other in the head but one survived.
5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores
One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
MPD: Two arrested for possession of a deadly weapon at Williamson High School
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There were two gun-related arrests Monday at Williamson High School. Mobile Police say they went to the school just before noon for two students acting disorderly. When they arrived they found the students' families in the parking lot. Two of them, Antonio Pettaway and Clifton...
