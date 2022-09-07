ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingburg, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Drug recovery film to evoke hope in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Billed as “an evening of hope and recovery”, The Addict’s Wake will be screening one night only at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. The film documents the struggles that come with opioid and meth addiction. On IMDb, the plot is summarized as: “The charming small towns and picturesque landscapes of Brown […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 16-18

The Funniest Man in America is making a return to Owensboro! It’s been several years since his last visit, but James Gregory still has all the jokes and stories to entertain audiences across the country. The comedic genius will delight you with his blue shirt untucked as he takes you down a carefree, hilarious storytelling experience with whimsical reflections on life from the front porch. You can see Gregory live at the Owensboro Convention Center on September 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $40.
OWENSBORO, KY
City
Huntingburg, IN
City
Crandall, IN
14news.com

Castle Band holding half-pot raffle

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School band is having a half-pot raffle. This is the largest fundraiser for the school’s marching and jazz band. Proceeds from the half-pot will go toward transportation, food, and shows in Indianapolis for all 252 students. The other half of the total amount will go to one lucky winner.
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana

Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
FRENCH LICK, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Hagen, 82, Dubois

Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Hagen, 82, of Dubois, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family, in Indianapolis. Liz was born in Marengo, Ind., on July 1, 1940, to Ernest and Alta (Logsdon) Zahnd. She married Harry F. Hagen on March 3,...
DUBOIS, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

DAV Forget-Me-Not campaign this week

The Disabled American Veteran Chapter #77 will be conducting the annual FORGET-ME-NOT campaign this week. Members of the DAV will be at the Jasper Walmart, IGA Store, Post Office, Holiday Foods and Dale Grocery accepting donations. The money collected is used to help veterans in many different ways. Our DAV...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
ROCKPORT, IN
WBKR

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Herbstfest Pageant candidates

The 2022 Huntingburg Herbstfest Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Queen Pageants are set for Sunday, September 18th at Market Street Park in Huntingburg starting at 7:00 p.m. EST. Due to limited seating available, we ask the audience to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy the pageant at Market Street Park.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indianapolis broadcaster sues Evansville mayoral candidate

INDIANA (WEHT) – A defamation lawsuit has been filed against a candidate for Evansville Mayor. Central Indiana broadcaster Robert Kendall filed the lawsuit against Evansville Mayoral candidate Gabriel Whitley and the Facebook organization, Young Conservatives of Southern Indiana. Page administrator Spencer McDaniel is also named in the lawsuit. Kendall says on August 31, Whitley and McDaniel […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dawnita Wilkerson benefit held at Garvin Park

A benefit was held for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson at Garvin Park on Saturday. Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Daughters of the American Revolution to meet

The Dubois County Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold its first chapter meeting of the 2022-2023 year on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Cherry Meeting Room A of the Jasper Public Library, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the DAR is invited to attend.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Tyler Myers is this week's Hometown Hero

He's just 17-years-old and already making the world of difference. "Our biggest goal is to help accommodate these individuals in hectic situations," says Tyler Myers, Sensory Inclusion founder. Tyler Myers is an Evansville Day School senior. He founded "Driving for Change: Sensory Inclusion" in 2021. "I've seen some hardships those...
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dove House: From vision to reality

Hopeless, homeless, relying on illegal substances to make it through the day — women who suffer these problems generally have one thing in common — past trauma. According to Wendy Noe, CEO of Dove Recovery House in Indianapolis, 100 percent of the women availing themselves of what Dove House has to offer suffered some type of trauma, and (this number is horrific) 90 percent of them were sexually abused as children.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

