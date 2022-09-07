Read full article on original website
14news.com
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
Drug recovery film to evoke hope in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Billed as “an evening of hope and recovery”, The Addict’s Wake will be screening one night only at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. The film documents the struggles that come with opioid and meth addiction. On IMDb, the plot is summarized as: “The charming small towns and picturesque landscapes of Brown […]
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 16-18
The Funniest Man in America is making a return to Owensboro! It’s been several years since his last visit, but James Gregory still has all the jokes and stories to entertain audiences across the country. The comedic genius will delight you with his blue shirt untucked as he takes you down a carefree, hilarious storytelling experience with whimsical reflections on life from the front porch. You can see Gregory live at the Owensboro Convention Center on September 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $40.
High Score ‘throws back’ new annual tradition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - High Score Saloon, a popular arcade bar located downtown, started a new tradition on Saturday night. They hosted Throwback on Main on the 300 block of Main Street after Downtown Evansville planned to discontinue Night on Main.
14news.com
Castle Band holding half-pot raffle
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School band is having a half-pot raffle. This is the largest fundraiser for the school’s marching and jazz band. Proceeds from the half-pot will go toward transportation, food, and shows in Indianapolis for all 252 students. The other half of the total amount will go to one lucky winner.
You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana
Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Hagen, 82, Dubois
Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Hagen, 82, of Dubois, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family, in Indianapolis. Liz was born in Marengo, Ind., on July 1, 1940, to Ernest and Alta (Logsdon) Zahnd. She married Harry F. Hagen on March 3,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
DAV Forget-Me-Not campaign this week
The Disabled American Veteran Chapter #77 will be conducting the annual FORGET-ME-NOT campaign this week. Members of the DAV will be at the Jasper Walmart, IGA Store, Post Office, Holiday Foods and Dale Grocery accepting donations. The money collected is used to help veterans in many different ways. Our DAV...
14news.com
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Herbstfest Pageant candidates
The 2022 Huntingburg Herbstfest Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Queen Pageants are set for Sunday, September 18th at Market Street Park in Huntingburg starting at 7:00 p.m. EST. Due to limited seating available, we ask the audience to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy the pageant at Market Street Park.
Indianapolis broadcaster sues Evansville mayoral candidate
INDIANA (WEHT) – A defamation lawsuit has been filed against a candidate for Evansville Mayor. Central Indiana broadcaster Robert Kendall filed the lawsuit against Evansville Mayoral candidate Gabriel Whitley and the Facebook organization, Young Conservatives of Southern Indiana. Page administrator Spencer McDaniel is also named in the lawsuit. Kendall says on August 31, Whitley and McDaniel […]
wevv.com
Dawnita Wilkerson benefit held at Garvin Park
A benefit was held for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson at Garvin Park on Saturday. Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
14news.com
Perry Township members flying American flag in honor of 9/11 victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of Perry Township were on the University of Southern Indiana’s overpass on Sunday, hanging the American flag in honor of the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. 21 years ago, the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center fell in...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Daughters of the American Revolution to meet
The Dubois County Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold its first chapter meeting of the 2022-2023 year on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Cherry Meeting Room A of the Jasper Public Library, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the DAR is invited to attend.
wevv.com
Tyler Myers is this week's Hometown Hero
He's just 17-years-old and already making the world of difference. "Our biggest goal is to help accommodate these individuals in hectic situations," says Tyler Myers, Sensory Inclusion founder. Tyler Myers is an Evansville Day School senior. He founded "Driving for Change: Sensory Inclusion" in 2021. "I've seen some hardships those...
spencercountyonline.com
Dove House: From vision to reality
Hopeless, homeless, relying on illegal substances to make it through the day — women who suffer these problems generally have one thing in common — past trauma. According to Wendy Noe, CEO of Dove Recovery House in Indianapolis, 100 percent of the women availing themselves of what Dove House has to offer suffered some type of trauma, and (this number is horrific) 90 percent of them were sexually abused as children.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
100 Cooks Who Care raises $218,000 for Mentors for Youth and Crisis Connection
Old National Bank’s signature fundraiser, 100 Cooks Who Care (formerly 100 Men Who Cook) raised $218,000 for two local nonprofits on Saturday, September 10 at the Huntingburg Event Center. Food, festivities, auction items and entertainment were enjoyed by more than 600 chefs and guests in attendance. This contributed to...
Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
104.1 WIKY
Evansville’s Downtown is going to the dogs! DOG DAY DOWNTOWN is SATURDAY!
Dog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank is Saturday, September 10. This “pup-ular” event returns to Downtown Evansville from 11am-2pm on Main Street (between 2nd and 4th Streets) Lot’s of activities to entertain both canine and humans including a dog agility course, free goodies like bones and...
