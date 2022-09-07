ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Multiple vehicles stuck in Lake Hughes-area mudslide

LAKE HUGHES (CNS) — Crews Monday continued their efforts to clear roadways blocked by mudslides in the Lake Hughes area that stranded dozens of vehicles. A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. The moving...
LAKE HUGHES, CA
Tropical rain helping firefighters battle Hemet-area brush fire

HEMET, Calif. (CNS) — Containment lines were cleared around nearly half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, but full containment was not expected for a week, authorities said Monday. The fire was 53% contained Monday morning after...
HEMET, CA
4 arrested for double homicide at San Pedro park

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Settlement of LA homelessness lawsuit announced

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A coalition of downtown Los Angeles business owners and sheltered and unsheltered residents announced a preliminary settlement Monday with the county aimed at providing services for thousands of unhoused people, a pact that would effectively end the LA Alliance for Human Rights' often-contentious court battle over the local government response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
From prison to Hollywood: Former inmate now starring in movie

DURHAM, N.C. — A Triangle man once facing death row is now helping others through film. Mike Rae Anderson served 17 years in prison. When he was paroled, he turned his life around and started producing and acting. What You Need To Know. Mike Anderson served 17 years in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

