Montgomery, AL

elmoreautauganews.com

Honey Festival is TODAY at Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook

Join us today from 8-2 at the Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook for the 2022 HONEY FESTIVAL!. 8am-2pm: Lanark Plant sale with Maria (Front Lawn) 8am-2pm: Honey Festival Vendors (Front Lawn) 9am: Apiary Demonstration with Kristen (ANC Apiary) 10am: Native Flowers & Pollinators with Claude Jenkins (Theater) 10am-2pm: Ice cream...
MILLBROOK, AL
WTOK-TV

The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
SELMA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

LEAD Academy Launches Capital Campaign with Kickoff Event

MONTGOMERY, AL – LEAD Academy will host an event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 PM at LEAD Academy, 2897 Eastern Blvd. This event will serve as the kickoff to the $500,000 capital fundraising campaign. The goal of the event is to involve the public in fundraising efforts and bring community members together to show the value of investing in LEAD Academy to pave the way for scholars today. The event will feature a display of campaign materials, a tour of the school, and a time to hear from Erik Estill, LEAD’s Executive Director, as well as food and light refreshments.
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndesboro couple creates buzz with local bee farm

Kate Pugh and her husband, Ralph, started Sweetgum Ridge Apiaries, a bee farm located in Lowndesboro, and have been honing their craft at beekeeping and producing local honey for eight years. She said the couple decided to start the endeavor after they noticed the bees near their home. “They kept...
LOWNDESBORO, AL
opelikaobserver.com

New Restaurant Coming Soon

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for a new restaurant in town Tuesday night. The Vintage 2298 Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Vintage 2298 will be located at 2298 E University Drive, Auburn. The Vintage 2298 is a new development, set to contain both...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Chicken Salad Chick founder opens new farm-to-table concept in Opelika

Recently, a local online message board posed a question to residents of Opelika and Auburn. “Which do you think will open first,” the poster asked. “Buc-ee’s or Botanic?”. Stacy Brown, the owner of Botanic, has given a definitive answer. Her new business opened its doors to...
OPELIKA, AL
Greenville Advocate

Frieda Cross is committed to Fort Deposit

The Town of Fort Deposit, located in the southern portion of Lowndes County, is known for its beginnings as supply depot during the Creek Indian War when General Ferdinand J. Claiborne engaged the Creeks at the Battle of The Holy Ground, but is now known primarily for Calico Fort, the arts and crafts festival each April, and for Priester’s Pecans, located just off Interstate 65 where locals and weary travelers alike stop for lunch or to buy their famous pecan pies, gifts, and baked goods. In a quieter part of town there is a small printing business that once housed The Lowndes Signal and still houses Cross Printing, owned by Frieda Cross.
FORT DEPOSIT, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Church’s Sign Vandalized with Anti-LGBTQIA+ Message￼

AUBURN — On Sept. 3, 2022, members of Auburn Unitarian Universalist discovered that its church sign that displays information about fellowship and upcoming services was vandalized with an anti-LGBTQIA+ message. The sign was spray painted to read, “—- the LGBT.”. This latest example of vandalism comes after...
AUBURN, AL
Tennessee Tribune

“The Boy From Troy” Recognized by Hometown

NASHVILLE, TN — City leaders and residents of Troy, AL unveiled a marker on the family land of Rep. John Lewis to recognize him as the “Boy from Troy.” The event included family, friends, elected officials, and his American Baptist College schoolmate, along with other supporters and dignitaries.
TROY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why

Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Board aims to add new Alabama graduation requirements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education has decided to move forward with the addition of new high school graduation requirements. Students will now have to meet a college or career-ready benchmark to get their diploma. The change was made during the ALSDE’s monthly meeting in Montgomery...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region

An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
MONTGOMERY, AL

