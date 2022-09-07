Read full article on original website
elmoreautauganews.com
Honey Festival is TODAY at Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook
Join us today from 8-2 at the Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook for the 2022 HONEY FESTIVAL!. 8am-2pm: Lanark Plant sale with Maria (Front Lawn) 8am-2pm: Honey Festival Vendors (Front Lawn) 9am: Apiary Demonstration with Kristen (ANC Apiary) 10am: Native Flowers & Pollinators with Claude Jenkins (Theater) 10am-2pm: Ice cream...
WTOK-TV
The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
elmoreautauganews.com
LEAD Academy Launches Capital Campaign with Kickoff Event
MONTGOMERY, AL – LEAD Academy will host an event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 PM at LEAD Academy, 2897 Eastern Blvd. This event will serve as the kickoff to the $500,000 capital fundraising campaign. The goal of the event is to involve the public in fundraising efforts and bring community members together to show the value of investing in LEAD Academy to pave the way for scholars today. The event will feature a display of campaign materials, a tour of the school, and a time to hear from Erik Estill, LEAD’s Executive Director, as well as food and light refreshments.
elmoreautauganews.com
9th Annual WYLD in the Woods 5K Trail Running coming Oct. 29 to Grandview Family YMCA
The Grandview Family YMCA will host their 9th Annual WYLD in the Woods 5K Trail Run Oct. 29. Participants are encouraged to run in their favorite costume to be entered in the costume contest. The cost to enter is $25 is you register before Oct. 10 and $30 after Oct....
lowndessignal.com
Lowndesboro couple creates buzz with local bee farm
Kate Pugh and her husband, Ralph, started Sweetgum Ridge Apiaries, a bee farm located in Lowndesboro, and have been honing their craft at beekeeping and producing local honey for eight years. She said the couple decided to start the endeavor after they noticed the bees near their home. “They kept...
opelikaobserver.com
New Restaurant Coming Soon
AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for a new restaurant in town Tuesday night. The Vintage 2298 Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Vintage 2298 will be located at 2298 E University Drive, Auburn. The Vintage 2298 is a new development, set to contain both...
WTVM
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Chicken Salad Chick founder opens new farm-to-table concept in Opelika
Recently, a local online message board posed a question to residents of Opelika and Auburn. “Which do you think will open first,” the poster asked. “Buc-ee’s or Botanic?”. Stacy Brown, the owner of Botanic, has given a definitive answer. Her new business opened its doors to...
Greenville Advocate
Frieda Cross is committed to Fort Deposit
The Town of Fort Deposit, located in the southern portion of Lowndes County, is known for its beginnings as supply depot during the Creek Indian War when General Ferdinand J. Claiborne engaged the Creeks at the Battle of The Holy Ground, but is now known primarily for Calico Fort, the arts and crafts festival each April, and for Priester’s Pecans, located just off Interstate 65 where locals and weary travelers alike stop for lunch or to buy their famous pecan pies, gifts, and baked goods. In a quieter part of town there is a small printing business that once housed The Lowndes Signal and still houses Cross Printing, owned by Frieda Cross.
elmoreautauganews.com
Pre-Order for Hug A Heart Bear fundraiser; Cuddy Bears Offer support to area Children in Need
A fundraiser has started that will allow for children in crisis/need to have a cuddly Hug A Heart Bear. These bears will be directed to children who are involved with either CASA or the Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center. Deborah Keehn and Lorinda Wade, both residents of Autauga County,...
luvernejournal.com
Ma-Chis tribe receives donation from Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) to be distributed in Crenshaw County
On Aug. 30, the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama, located in Elba, was gifted with a semi-trailer load of baby and adult diapers, masks, canes, and other personal protection equipment. The tribe will distribute the items to those in need residing in Coffee, Crenshaw, Covington, Geneva, Dale, Houston,...
Opelika-Auburn News
'A very emotional experience': Runners gather early in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher's run
About 30 local runners gathered early Monday in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run. Fletcher, 34, a teacher and mother of two from Memphis, was abducted and killed while on a run just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 2. Her body was found on Monday in a vacant lot in Memphis several miles from where she was last seen.
opelikaobserver.com
Church’s Sign Vandalized with Anti-LGBTQIA+ Message￼
AUBURN — On Sept. 3, 2022, members of Auburn Unitarian Universalist discovered that its church sign that displays information about fellowship and upcoming services was vandalized with an anti-LGBTQIA+ message. The sign was spray painted to read, “—- the LGBT.”. This latest example of vandalism comes after...
Opelika-Auburn News
'We certainly need God's protection and blessing': Folks gather at Toomer's Corner to pray for Auburn
A crowd gathered at Toomer’s Corner on Friday morning to pray over the city of Auburn. It was the annual Blessing on the Corner event, and many city officials were on hand as Wren Aaron, pastor at Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, and Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, led the group in prayer.
Tennessee Tribune
“The Boy From Troy” Recognized by Hometown
NASHVILLE, TN — City leaders and residents of Troy, AL unveiled a marker on the family land of Rep. John Lewis to recognize him as the “Boy from Troy.” The event included family, friends, elected officials, and his American Baptist College schoolmate, along with other supporters and dignitaries.
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce Seeks Businesses offering Veterans Day Deals, Discounts
The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging area businesses to plan and share their Veterans Day deals and discounts this November, or those that are offered to Veterans throughout the year. The Chamber will help spread the word about these special offers and promote it on their website. The...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why
Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
WSFA
Board aims to add new Alabama graduation requirements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education has decided to move forward with the addition of new high school graduation requirements. Students will now have to meet a college or career-ready benchmark to get their diploma. The change was made during the ALSDE’s monthly meeting in Montgomery...
alabamanews.net
Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region
An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
