Bismarck, ND

Ribbon cutting at Elk Ridge Elementary

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Members of the public have been invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Elk Ridge Elementary School, located on 4401 Ivory Lane in Bismarck.

On August 25, Bismarck Public Schools welcomed 483 students to Elk Ridge — one of the two new elementary schools to be opened this year (with the other being Silver Ranch Elementary School). The construction of the new schoolhouses is part of a program that will allow for smaller class sizes throughout the elementary division of Bismarck’s Public Schools as well as provide additional space to allow for future community growth.

New school building makes for an exciting first day

In order to celebrate Elk Ridge’s opening, a ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, September 8, at 4:30 p.m. Attendees will be directed to gather at the main entrance of the building for a short opening ceremony, followed by an open house.

More information about Elk Ridge Elementary can be found on their website .

BISMARCK, ND
KX News

A walk to remember the fallen on September 11th

A very special event happened today for the people affected by 9/11. Whether you wish to walk, jog, or run, all were welcome to come out. KX News spoke with a volunteer who told us all about the event and its purpose. State Coordinator for Team Red, White, and Blue, Thea Jorgensen, tells us the […]
BISMARCK, ND
