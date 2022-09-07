ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Larry Fitzgerald joining ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' pregame team

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6aXF_0hljaFTd00

Former Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald has never formally announced his retirement from the NFL, but he clearly has moved on from his playing days.

He is adding television broadcast analyst to his resume.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fitzgerald is joining ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” pregame coverage for their weekly Monday night broadcast.

Fitzgerald will not participate on the program full-time, though. He is slated to be on it five to seven times this coming season.

He will make his debut in Week 1 as the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks play on Monday night to close out the league’s Week 1 schedule.

Since he last played in 2020 with the Cardinals, Fitzgerald has had a role as minority owner of the Phoenix Suns, has a podcast with Tom Brady and Jim Gray and now adds television work.

Fitzgerald, known for his class and dignity in everything he said about football, will now have a venue to give potentially strong opinions about players, coaches and play in general before games. We will see if he does or if he remains more guarded in his opinions.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Seahawks#American Football#The New York Post#The Phoenix Suns#Spotify
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy