Parts of Loudoun Cut Off from Fire Service by Bridge Weight Limits
Firefighting vehicles cannot reach some parts of Loudoun without violating posted weight limits on bridges, and other areas could see firefighters having to take longer alternate routes, the Loudoun County Combined Fire-Rescue Service has warned. The issue was raised after a Loudoun County deputy pulled over a Philomont tanker truck....
Loudoun Co. Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj dismissed from Scott Smith appeal case
WASHINGTON (7News) — Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj got booted from Scott Smith's appeal in connection to his disorderly conduct conviction after his arrest at a Loudoun County School Board meeting in 2021. Smith said he went to that meeting to observe after his daughter was sexually assaulted...
News Maker Lenny Millholland on consequences of threats
Last week the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) wrapped up their investigation involving threats to a school. Now two 13 year old students face some serious charges. We spoke with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland about the consequences for those making threats in our latest news maker. News makers...
Loudoun’s first DashMart on track for Sterling shopping center
Nearly a year ago, The Burn reported about DoorDash looking at bringing its DashMart mini-market concept to Loudoun County. Now, it looks like it indeed is happening. DashMart is now listed as a tenant at the Potomac Run Plaza in Sterling. It is taking the space that was previously home to the Road Runner Sports store, which has moved to the Sugarland Crossing plaza off Route 7.
Edward Jones branches collect for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Edward Jones branches around the region announced in an email that they collected nonperishable food from clients to donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Edward Jones’ Greg Demski called the effort a chance to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues to better our communities and society.
PCSO investigate abandon vehicles left in the river
The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced that they are investigating an abandon vehicle and tractor left in the Shenandoah River. Sheriff Chad Cubbage has called in the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to assist in the investigation and removal of the items.
Archery program to control deer population begins in Fairfax Co.
Hunters who qualify and undergo training can now take part in the deer archery program in Fairfax County, Virginia, through February 18. The program began in 2010 as a part of the county’s deer management program to reduce and stabilize the white-tailed deer population. The county says the program...
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election
Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
Arrest in indecent exposure incidents near Virginia trail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they found and arrested the person accused of exposing himself near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail. Detectives assigned to the Fairfax County Police Department’s Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit picked up Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon on Thursday on warrants from another state. The department said […]
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
Shenandoah Rail Trail Update
While communities along the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a proposed 48.5-mile recreational trail between Broadway and Front Royal, await news on acquisition of the property from Norfolk Southern with funding in the Commonwealth’s FY 2023 budget, they continue to plan for the economic boost the trail will bring their way. The Harrisonburg Daily News Record reported on September 9th that business owners at the Trail’s southern terminus in Broadway are preparing to host visitors with new AirBnBs, restaurants, and expanded parking in Heritage Park. Additional visitor spending once the trail is complete is estimated at $32.3 million per year throughout the region, according to an economic impact analysis prepared for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations championing the project.
Judge orders special prosecutor in school board appeal for father of Loudoun Co. high school rape victim
Circuit Court Judge James Plowman has appointed a special prosecutor to replace Loudoun County prosecutors in the appeal of a father whose daughter was raped at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, last year by a teen who later groped another student at another school. The man, who WTOP...
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
Former Prince William County registrar indicted
A former general registrar in Prince William County, Virginia, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted Michele White. She is accused of corrupt conduct as an election official, false statement by an election official and...
Former Virginia election official indicted on corruption charges
A former Virginia public official who once headed an election office was indicted this week on corruption charges, authorities said. The office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares said a grand jury indicted former Prince William County General Registrar Michele White on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge. The charges...
Chantilly Air Adds To Managed Fleet
Aircraft management, charter, and services company Chantilly Air has added a Gulfstream G450 to its managed fleet of Part 91 and 135 aircraft based at Manassas Regional Airport (KHEF) in Northern Virginia. “We are thrilled to have been able to work with our clients to find the aircraft they needed...
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
