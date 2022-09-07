ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

loudounnow.com

Parts of Loudoun Cut Off from Fire Service by Bridge Weight Limits

Firefighting vehicles cannot reach some parts of Loudoun without violating posted weight limits on bridges, and other areas could see firefighters having to take longer alternate routes, the Loudoun County Combined Fire-Rescue Service has warned. The issue was raised after a Loudoun County deputy pulled over a Philomont tanker truck....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Lenny Millholland on consequences of threats

Last week the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) wrapped up their investigation involving threats to a school. Now two 13 year old students face some serious charges. We spoke with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland about the consequences for those making threats in our latest news maker. News makers...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Loudoun’s first DashMart on track for Sterling shopping center

Nearly a year ago, The Burn reported about DoorDash looking at bringing its DashMart mini-market concept to Loudoun County. Now, it looks like it indeed is happening. DashMart is now listed as a tenant at the Potomac Run Plaza in Sterling. It is taking the space that was previously home to the Road Runner Sports store, which has moved to the Sugarland Crossing plaza off Route 7.
STERLING, VA
theriver953.com

Edward Jones branches collect for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Edward Jones branches around the region announced in an email that they collected nonperishable food from clients to donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Edward Jones’ Greg Demski called the effort a chance to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues to better our communities and society.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

PCSO investigate abandon vehicles left in the river

The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced that they are investigating an abandon vehicle and tractor left in the Shenandoah River. Sheriff Chad Cubbage has called in the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to assist in the investigation and removal of the items.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

The Roanoke Star

Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Arrest in indecent exposure incidents near Virginia trail

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they found and arrested the person accused of exposing himself near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail. Detectives assigned to the Fairfax County Police Department’s Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit picked up Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon on Thursday on warrants from another state. The department said […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
cspdc.org

Shenandoah Rail Trail Update

While communities along the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a proposed 48.5-mile recreational trail between Broadway and Front Royal, await news on acquisition of the property from Norfolk Southern with funding in the Commonwealth’s FY 2023 budget, they continue to plan for the economic boost the trail will bring their way. The Harrisonburg Daily News Record reported on September 9th that business owners at the Trail’s southern terminus in Broadway are preparing to host visitors with new AirBnBs, restaurants, and expanded parking in Heritage Park. Additional visitor spending once the trail is complete is estimated at $32.3 million per year throughout the region, according to an economic impact analysis prepared for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations championing the project.
BROADWAY, VA
WTOP

wufe967.com

Former Virginia election official indicted on corruption charges

A former Virginia public official who once headed an election office was indicted this week on corruption charges, authorities said. The office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares said a grand jury indicted former Prince William County General Registrar Michele White on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge. The charges...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Aviation International News

Chantilly Air Adds To Managed Fleet

Aircraft management, charter, and services company Chantilly Air has added a Gulfstream G450 to its managed fleet of Part 91 and 135 aircraft based at Manassas Regional Airport (KHEF) in Northern Virginia. “We are thrilled to have been able to work with our clients to find the aircraft they needed...
MANASSAS, VA
theburn.com

Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location

Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
MANASSAS, VA

