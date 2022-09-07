ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how much Notre Dame paid to lose to Marshall

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish paid a lot of money to ultimately lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Week 2 looking to pick up their very first win of the 2022 season. They lost 21-10 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener, but they seemingly had a solid chance of defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Projected college football rankings after Notre Dame, Texas A&M upsets

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas A&M Aggies shockingly lost in Week 2, and the college football rankings have been shaken up. It did not take that long into the 2022 college football season for there to be some massive upsets. Earlier in the day, the Alabama Crimson Tide were on upset alert, but beat the Texas Longhorns 20-19. But since that score went final, TWO top 10 teams have lost.
Texas A&M’s Midnight Yell before App State upset looks so bad, Aggies don’t want you to see it

The Texas A&M Aggies are making sure that no one shares the video of their Midnight Yell prior to their loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be playoff contenders entering the 2022 season. While they could still very well be in the picture, their loss in Week 2 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers will certainly stick with them for the remainder of the season. The Aggies lost 17-14, and became the first Power 5 school to lose to Appalachian State since the Michigan Wolverines in 2007.
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
