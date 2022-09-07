Read full article on original website
Here’s how much Notre Dame paid to lose to Marshall
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish paid a lot of money to ultimately lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Week 2 looking to pick up their very first win of the 2022 season. They lost 21-10 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener, but they seemingly had a solid chance of defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Projected college football rankings after Notre Dame, Texas A&M upsets
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas A&M Aggies shockingly lost in Week 2, and the college football rankings have been shaken up. It did not take that long into the 2022 college football season for there to be some massive upsets. Earlier in the day, the Alabama Crimson Tide were on upset alert, but beat the Texas Longhorns 20-19. But since that score went final, TWO top 10 teams have lost.
Texas A&M’s Midnight Yell before App State upset looks so bad, Aggies don’t want you to see it
The Texas A&M Aggies are making sure that no one shares the video of their Midnight Yell prior to their loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be playoff contenders entering the 2022 season. While they could still very well be in the picture, their loss in Week 2 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers will certainly stick with them for the remainder of the season. The Aggies lost 17-14, and became the first Power 5 school to lose to Appalachian State since the Michigan Wolverines in 2007.
Nebraska fired Scott Frost in the most disrespectful way possible
The Scott Frost era of Nebraska football is finally over after a home loss to Georgia Southern. After falling at home to the Georgia Southern Eagles, the Nebraska football team will no longer be led by head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska athletic director and Cornhuskers football legend Trev Alberts was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1
Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Lions fans get into wild street fight following heartbreaking loss to Eagles (Video)
Lions fans got into a bizarre street fight featuring people on the floor, punches and dance moves after losing to the Eagles. The NFL is back and so are the wild and crazy antics of NFL fans. In Week 1, Lions fans supplied an early entry for most WTF fan...
