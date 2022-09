Iconic Singer/Songwriter Lucinda Williams to Play Covington's Madison Theater

Lucinda Williams

The iconic Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams is set to make an intimate stop in Greater Cincinnati.Williams will play Covington's Madison Theater on Sept. 30. Doors are 7 p.m. Tickets start at $42 and are available on ticketmaster.com The local stop is in support of Williams' 2020 album,The highly praised record, which got two Grammy nods, "reflects the many dark realities that surround us" and is "tied together with themes of perseverance, resilience and ultimately, hope — something that's sure to shine through in her upcoming performances," per a release about the tour.The record also prompted NPR Music to call Williams "the biggest badass in town."Williams will be joined at Madison Theater by her band: Stuart Mathis (guitar), Jim Oblon (guitar/keys), Butch Norton (drums) and David Sutton (bass).Madison Theater is located at 730 Madison Ave., Covington. More info:

Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .

Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .