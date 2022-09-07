Iconic Singer/Songwriter Lucinda Williams to Play Covington's Madison Theater
The iconic Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams is set to make an intimate stop in Greater Cincinnati.
Williams will play Covington's Madison Theater on Sept. 30. Doors are 7 p.m. Tickets start at $42 and are available on ticketmaster.com .
The local stop is in support of Williams' 2020 album, Good Souls Better Angels .
The highly praised record, which got two Grammy nods, "reflects the many dark realities that surround us" and is "tied together with themes of perseverance, resilience and ultimately, hope — something that's sure to shine through in her upcoming performances," per a release about the tour.
The record also prompted NPR Music to call Williams "the biggest badass in town."
Williams will be joined at Madison Theater by her band: Stuart Mathis (guitar), Jim Oblon (guitar/keys), Butch Norton (drums) and David Sutton (bass).
Tickets are on sale now .
Madison Theater is located at 730 Madison Ave., Covington. More info: madisontheater.com .
Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .
Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .
Comments / 0