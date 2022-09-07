ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

Iconic Singer/Songwriter Lucinda Williams to Play Covington's Madison Theater

By Maija Zummo
Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago
Lucinda Williams

The iconic Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams is set to make an intimate stop in Greater Cincinnati.

Williams will play Covington's Madison Theater on Sept. 30. Doors are 7 p.m. Tickets start at $42 and are available on ticketmaster.com .

The local stop is in support of Williams' 2020 album,
Good Souls Better Angels .

The highly praised record, which got two Grammy nods, "reflects the many dark realities that surround us" and is "tied together with themes of perseverance, resilience and ultimately, hope — something that's sure to shine through in her upcoming performances," per a release about the tour.

The record also prompted NPR Music to call Williams "the biggest badass in town."

Williams will be joined at Madison Theater by her band: Stuart Mathis (guitar), Jim Oblon (guitar/keys), Butch Norton (drums) and David Sutton (bass).

Tickets are on sale now .

Madison Theater is located at 730 Madison Ave., Covington. More info:
madisontheater.com .

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

