ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pumpkins at Callaway will return to Callaway Resort & Gardens Sept. 16. The centerpiece of the event is a three-acre corn maze. The corn maze is in Cason’s Vegetable Garden, one of the last projects of the resort’s namesake. It will feature winding paths in the shape of an azalea, a flower native to Georgia.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO