Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Children's Museum of Atlanta announces Latinx Heritage Month programming

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Children’s Museum of Atlanta has announced a slew of events celebrating Latinx Heritage Month. Visitors will learn about Latinx history and culture through a variety of activities through daily programs. Some programs will spotlight Colombian artist Ignacio Gómez Jaramillo and Venezuelan zoologist Zuleyma Tang...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

'Wonderfully Made' LGBTQ+R(eligion) film to debut in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Wonderfully Made” is a documentary film exploring the challenges and aspirations of LGBTQ+ Catholics. The film is set to premiere September 24 at 5:00 p.m. inside the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema. It is the first of a planned docu-series, each episode of which will focus on other faith traditions and LGBTQ+ identities.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Angel Taylor to perform at City Winery Atlanta Sept. 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Trin-i-tee 5:7 member Angel Taylor will perform at City Winery Atlanta’s Sunday brunch Sept. 18. Taylor recently released her new single “Speak,” a cover of Donnie McClurkin’s “Speak to My Heart.” It’s her debut single as a solo artist.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
ATLANTA, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
CBS 46

Chido & Padre's to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Buckhead restaurant Chido & Padre’s will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the restaurant will have a suckling pig taco bar with mojo and sour orange suckling pig taco plates, selling three tacos for $22. There will also be a garnish station with tomatillo, salsa verde, cilantro, onions, radishes, and cotija cheese. The restaurant’s regular menu will still be available during the event.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta's Streetcar set to expand to the Beltline, but is it worth it

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, transportation officials held a public meeting to outline the latest designs of the Streetcar East Extension Project. The project, which is set to start operation in 2027, is 30% designed. MARTA officials tell CBS46 News it is projected to cost between $176-215 million, paid...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
NORCROSS, GA
Person
Katie Smith
CBS 46

LCF Georgia celebrates Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Latino Community Fund Georgia is celebrating Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month with events all over northern Georgia. Most of the events are free, but some are ticketed or require registration. The celebrations will bring many free festivals to the area, making them the perfect way...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Pumpkins at Callaway returns Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pumpkins at Callaway will return to Callaway Resort & Gardens Sept. 16. The centerpiece of the event is a three-acre corn maze. The corn maze is in Cason’s Vegetable Garden, one of the last projects of the resort’s namesake. It will feature winding paths in the shape of an azalea, a flower native to Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Loganville woman celebrates 100th Birthday with music

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman celebrated a major milestone Friday. Eleanor Petrick turned 100 years young. Eleanor lives at the Magnolia Senior Living in Loganville, Georgia. On Friday, family, friends, and staff gathered there to wish her a happy birthday. On her special day, she was presented balloons,...
LOGANVILLE, GA
CBS 46

East Point's "Senior Stroll" set for Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of East Point will host its inaugural Senior Stroll Sept. 17. The free 2K is open to all ages, but it’s aimed at participants 50 years of age or older. The walk will begin at the H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Center parking lot...
EAST POINT, GA
#Coca Cola#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Pop Culture#Gallery#Mural#The World Of Coca Cola#Coke
CBS 46

Rally set for Tuesday demanding Atlanta Medical Center remain open

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally is set for Tuesday to stop the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The rally, set for 6:30 pm, is being organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation which, according to its website, is calling for the “socialist transformation of society.”. Wellstar informed...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

First Alert Forecast | Tuesday morning... the coolest in months!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After reaching temperatures in the lower 80s in many neighborhoods this afternoon, temperatures have cooled into the 70s behind a ‘cool front’. Tuesday morning is forecast to be the coolest since May 10th in Atlanta. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures cool into the...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
CBS 46

Two trains collide in Rome, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Heath Webb, Chad Bennett and Craig Sager II join 'Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title'

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 146th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features White County head coach Chad Bennett, who is off to a 2-1 start after posting its latest 34-7 win over Chestatee. The Warriors were off on a bye this past Friday and will visit Stephens County this week.
ATLANTA, GA

