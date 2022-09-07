Read full article on original website
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
Children’s Museum of Atlanta announces Latinx Heritage Month programming
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Children’s Museum of Atlanta has announced a slew of events celebrating Latinx Heritage Month. Visitors will learn about Latinx history and culture through a variety of activities through daily programs. Some programs will spotlight Colombian artist Ignacio Gómez Jaramillo and Venezuelan zoologist Zuleyma Tang...
‘Wonderfully Made’ LGBTQ+R(eligion) film to debut in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Wonderfully Made” is a documentary film exploring the challenges and aspirations of LGBTQ+ Catholics. The film is set to premiere September 24 at 5:00 p.m. inside the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema. It is the first of a planned docu-series, each episode of which will focus on other faith traditions and LGBTQ+ identities.
Angel Taylor to perform at City Winery Atlanta Sept. 18
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Trin-i-tee 5:7 member Angel Taylor will perform at City Winery Atlanta’s Sunday brunch Sept. 18. Taylor recently released her new single “Speak,” a cover of Donnie McClurkin’s “Speak to My Heart.” It’s her debut single as a solo artist.
Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
Chido & Padre’s to celebrate Mexican Independence Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Buckhead restaurant Chido & Padre’s will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the restaurant will have a suckling pig taco bar with mojo and sour orange suckling pig taco plates, selling three tacos for $22. There will also be a garnish station with tomatillo, salsa verde, cilantro, onions, radishes, and cotija cheese. The restaurant’s regular menu will still be available during the event.
Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
Atlanta’s Streetcar set to expand to the Beltline, but is it worth it
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, transportation officials held a public meeting to outline the latest designs of the Streetcar East Extension Project. The project, which is set to start operation in 2027, is 30% designed. MARTA officials tell CBS46 News it is projected to cost between $176-215 million, paid...
Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
LCF Georgia celebrates Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Latino Community Fund Georgia is celebrating Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month with events all over northern Georgia. Most of the events are free, but some are ticketed or require registration. The celebrations will bring many free festivals to the area, making them the perfect way...
Pumpkins at Callaway returns Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pumpkins at Callaway will return to Callaway Resort & Gardens Sept. 16. The centerpiece of the event is a three-acre corn maze. The corn maze is in Cason’s Vegetable Garden, one of the last projects of the resort’s namesake. It will feature winding paths in the shape of an azalea, a flower native to Georgia.
Loganville woman celebrates 100th Birthday with music
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman celebrated a major milestone Friday. Eleanor Petrick turned 100 years young. Eleanor lives at the Magnolia Senior Living in Loganville, Georgia. On Friday, family, friends, and staff gathered there to wish her a happy birthday. On her special day, she was presented balloons,...
East Point’s “Senior Stroll” set for Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of East Point will host its inaugural Senior Stroll Sept. 17. The free 2K is open to all ages, but it’s aimed at participants 50 years of age or older. The walk will begin at the H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Center parking lot...
Rally set for Tuesday demanding Atlanta Medical Center remain open
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally is set for Tuesday to stop the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The rally, set for 6:30 pm, is being organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation which, according to its website, is calling for the “socialist transformation of society.”. Wellstar informed...
First Alert Forecast | Tuesday morning... the coolest in months!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After reaching temperatures in the lower 80s in many neighborhoods this afternoon, temperatures have cooled into the 70s behind a ‘cool front’. Tuesday morning is forecast to be the coolest since May 10th in Atlanta. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures cool into the...
Fallen Firefighters annual memorial stair climb held to honor 9/11 victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Forsyth County Fire Department and many community members climbed 110 flights of stairs as a tribute to the fallen heroes ahead of the 21-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. This is part of the national “Fallen Firefighters annual 9-11 memorial...
Fulton County holding clinics, urging residents to get updated COVID-19 booster
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The new COVID booster shot is going into arms throughout metro Atlanta. Fulton County is holding several booster clinics this week, offering the new Bivalent shot recently authorized by the FDA and CDC. The updated booster targets the original strain of the coronavirus, as well as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
West Cobb Diner offers up comfort food, smiles for grieving law enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Cobb County community continues to mourn the loss of these two deputies. And now at least one local business is stepping in with a small gesture that is making a huge impact. The chaos that unfolded in Hampton Glen where two Cobb deputies were shot and...
Missing 17-year-old Ohio teenage girl located safe in Georgia, reunited with family
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials have confirmed to CBS46 News that 17-year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Emma walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and she has been reunited with her father. “FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public...
Two trains collide in Rome, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
Heath Webb, Chad Bennett and Craig Sager II join ‘Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 146th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features White County head coach Chad Bennett, who is off to a 2-1 start after posting its latest 34-7 win over Chestatee. The Warriors were off on a bye this past Friday and will visit Stephens County this week.
