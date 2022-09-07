ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

theweektoday.com

New volleyball coach looks to make Wareham’s program competitive

Wareham High School’s varsity volleyball team won their first match in two seasons last week. In the team’s first two matchups this season, the Wareham Vikings won a set against a highly competitive Greater New Bedford team and beat Seekonk in their second showdown. “It was really exciting,”...
WAREHAM, MA
Boston

Providence College student falls from fifth-floor dorm window

The student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. A Providence College student was injured Thursday after falling about 50 feet from a campus dormitory. The 19-year-old student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg injuries, the college confirmed in a statement. The Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett Council on Aging celebrates golden anniversary

MATTAPOISETT – If the Mattapoisett Council on Aging were a person, they would be nearly old enough to join the Council on Aging themselves. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the organization celebrated 50 years of supporting Mattapoisett’s elderly residents. Jackie Seney, the council’s executive director, shared a letter from...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett Woman’s Club to hold fall meeting

MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club will hold its first fall meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Reynaud Hall at the Mattapoisett Congregational Church on 27 Church St. This will be a welcome back gathering for members new and old as well as interested guests.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Council on Aging director to step down, replacement to be named

When Missy Dziczek took on a six-month stint as the Wareham Council on Aging’s full-time director in 2017, one of her charges was to determine a better space for the council to move to. Five years later, as she looks to step down from her now part-time position, Dziczek...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Rochester resident honored by Buzzards Bay Coalition

On Sept. 8, the Buzzards Bay Coalition held its 34th Annual Meeting at Cisco Brewers on New Bedford’s Outer Harbor. The highlight of the gathering was the presentation of the 2022 Guardian Awards. Russ Keeler of Rochester was among the three recipients of the award, considered the Coalition’s highest...
ROCHESTER, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theweektoday.com

Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride set for Oct. 2

Raise money to support the Buzzards Bay Coalition by cycling from Rhode Island to Woods Hole during the Watershed Ride on Sunday, Oct. 2. The ride has three route options for cyclists: a 100-mile route, a 75-mile route and a 35-mile route. The 100-mile start line begins at Sakonnet Point...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
ABC6.com

‘If this is true, we need to know about it’: North Kingstown allegations spark unrest

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Town Councilwoman Mary Brimer said has been fielding allegations that students who identify as cats have been given litter boxes in the bathroom. Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman explained in a statement to ABC 6 News: “Unequivocally false. Honestly, it’s shameful that someone would start...
FUN 107

New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues

New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

PC Student Hospitalized After Falling From Fifth Floor Dorm Window

A Providence College fell out of a fifth-floor dormitory window early Thursday morning, according to police. He is currently in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital. Police were called to PC shortly after midnight Thursday morning, at which time Providence Fire and Rescue were on the scene attending to the student, who had severe leg injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships

While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Walter M. Thomas, 82

Walter M. Thomas, 82, of Swifts Beach passed away Monday September 5, 2022 in the comfort of his home. He has left us to join his late wife Debrah on a warm sunny beach to walk hand in hand looking for sea glass. He grew up in Presque Isle, Maine...
WAREHAM, MA

