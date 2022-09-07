ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas special teams gives Nick Saban another game planning distraction

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sPUQ_0hljZE3V00

Jeff Banks is one of the best special teams coordinators in college football. His ingenuity was on full display from the first punt return opportunity.

After forcing a three-and-out on the first defensive series, Texas sent its legion of speed to the ULM punter. D’Shawn Jamison ran through the punter before he could get the kick into the air. Keilan Robinson scooped up the football and scored, giving Texas seven points before the offense saw the field.

The aforementioned legion of speed doesn’t only attack punts. Alabama head coach Nick Saban noted Xavier Worthy’s 15 yards per return as something to watch.

Football isn’t necessarily a game of inches anymore, but winning the overlooked facets of the sport can dramatically improve win probability. You can’t win a game with special teams, but if it’s poor it can be the reason you lose.

Jeff Banks’ punt return unit may demand careful attention from Alabama this week. Should they ignore it, Texas could strike again on Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year

Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
The Spun

Matthew McConaughey's Message For Texas Goes Viral: Fans React

Despite a loss to No. 1 Alabama, Matthew McConaughey is pleased with what he saw from the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon. "we played some great football today - a total TEAM effort and true Texas fight - the future of @TexasFootball looks bright - we are on our way - horns up and hearts high #hookem," said McConaughey.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Jeff Banks
saturdaytradition.com

Quinn Ewers injury: Social media reacts to big hit on Texas QB

Quinn Ewers took a big hit in the first quarter of the game in Week 2, and he looked to be potentially out for the remainder of the contest against Alabama. Ewers was trying to escape Alabama’s pass rush by throwing the ball away to the back of the end zone. Alabama’s Dallas Turner crowded Ewers, who went down his left shoulder with Turner on top of him. Ewers had a strong game leading up to the injury, going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Digest

The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend

On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket

AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Special#College Football#Texas Seven#American Football
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
austinot.com

Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
AUSTIN, TX
ABC13 Houston

Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion

El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy