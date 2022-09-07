ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Corn Kid' gets honored as South Dakota's official 'Corn-bassador'

By Danny New
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
See, kids, eating your vegetables can be worth it.

Earlier this week, a 7-year-old boy named Tariq, known online as "Corn Kid," was honored by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as the state's official "Corn-bassador."

She signed a proclamation and welcomed him to the state's "Corn Palace."

Initially, Tariq went viral after appearing in a video for the popular Instagram page, "Recess Therapy," where he expressed his profound adulation of corn. However, the interview became so popular that soon, a vast number of songs were created on TikTok with the footage from the interview.

In the above story, you can see how happy Tariq was during his big day, and hear what he had to say after receiving such a prestigious position.

POLITICS
