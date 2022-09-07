ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taney County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

City selects contractor for Lake Springfield Master Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders are moving forward with new plans for Lake Springfield and the land near the old power plant. The city of Springfield and Springfield’s City Utilities selected the engineering and consulting firm Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly (CMT) as the Lake Springfield Master Plan consultant.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MoDOT crews beginning bridgework on James River Freeway this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers can expect delays as some road construction projects begin this week. This is the first phase of the James River widening and resurfacing project. The first bridge is west of West Bypass. The other is the bridge between Greene County Route MM and Sunshine Street....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

OTC Veteran’s Upward Bound program expands its reach across southwest Missouri

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College’s Veterans Upward Bound program is expanding its reach. The U.S. Department of Education renewed OTC’s Federal TRIO Grant for an additional five years at $1.4 million. The initial grant in 2017 established a Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program to assist Greene County veterans with their pursuit of post-secondary education. With the grant renewal, the VUB may now assist veterans from 15 counties throughout southwest Missouri.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
County
Taney County, MO
Taney County, MO
Government
KYTV

Patriotic service in Branson honored victims of 9/11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Veterans, first responders, and families gathered at Branson Landing for a special tribute to the lives lost in the attacks. “It’s a day of remembrance,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton, “we are stronger as a united...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers educating land owners about acquisition study

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced it will host a second public workshop for the Beaver Lake land acquisition study. This workshop will provide information regarding potentially impacted properties as well as the new approach the USACE is taking to purchase land from sellers. Little Rock District leaders will be there to answer any questions on the acquisition process.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Creek#Volunteer Firefighters#Skaggs Foundation#Aed#Tcad
KYTV

Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
SARCOXIE, MO
KYTV

Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties. Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Man dies from injuries suffered in Springfield motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Sunshine and Luster near the new HyVee grocery store. Springfield police say 29-year-old James Perry was driving east on Sunshine. When he got to Luster Avenue, 85-year-old...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy