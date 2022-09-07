Read full article on original website
KYTV
City selects contractor for Lake Springfield Master Plan
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders are moving forward with new plans for Lake Springfield and the land near the old power plant. The city of Springfield and Springfield’s City Utilities selected the engineering and consulting firm Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly (CMT) as the Lake Springfield Master Plan consultant.
KYTV
MoDOT crews beginning bridgework on James River Freeway this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers can expect delays as some road construction projects begin this week. This is the first phase of the James River widening and resurfacing project. The first bridge is west of West Bypass. The other is the bridge between Greene County Route MM and Sunshine Street....
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Fields of Terror is now open!
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ar. (KY3) - Fields of Terror near Mountain Home, AR is now open! Find out all that went into preparation for this year’s season.
KYTV
OTC Veteran’s Upward Bound program expands its reach across southwest Missouri
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College’s Veterans Upward Bound program is expanding its reach. The U.S. Department of Education renewed OTC’s Federal TRIO Grant for an additional five years at $1.4 million. The initial grant in 2017 established a Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program to assist Greene County veterans with their pursuit of post-secondary education. With the grant renewal, the VUB may now assist veterans from 15 counties throughout southwest Missouri.
KYTV
Patriotic service in Branson honored victims of 9/11
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Veterans, first responders, and families gathered at Branson Landing for a special tribute to the lives lost in the attacks. “It’s a day of remembrance,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton, “we are stronger as a united...
KYTV
Neighbors express concerns over flooding from the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors have complaints about the Kansas Expressway Extension project in southern Greene County. Some neighbors said they’re dealing with rainwater damage of thousands of dollars. Homeowner Bill Lach’s backyard connects to the roughly $30 million project. He says the flooding coming from it is...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: New advancements in roofing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cox Roofing in Springfield has invested in roofing equipment that is helping to modernize its business. Find out what technology they’re investing in.
KYTV
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers educating land owners about acquisition study
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced it will host a second public workshop for the Beaver Lake land acquisition study. This workshop will provide information regarding potentially impacted properties as well as the new approach the USACE is taking to purchase land from sellers. Little Rock District leaders will be there to answer any questions on the acquisition process.
KYTV
Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
KYTV
Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties. Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.
KYTV
Man dies from injuries suffered in Springfield motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Sunshine and Luster near the new HyVee grocery store. Springfield police say 29-year-old James Perry was driving east on Sunshine. When he got to Luster Avenue, 85-year-old...
