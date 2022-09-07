EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced it will host a second public workshop for the Beaver Lake land acquisition study. This workshop will provide information regarding potentially impacted properties as well as the new approach the USACE is taking to purchase land from sellers. Little Rock District leaders will be there to answer any questions on the acquisition process.

