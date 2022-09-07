Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Related
edglentoday.com
Area Football Teams Head To Action Friday and Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville plays a Saturday afternoon game when the Tigers travel to St. Louis Soldan, while Alton plays at Collinsville on Friday night to highlight the local week three prep football schedule. The program also includes East St. Louis playing at Creekside, Ga. in a 6:30 p.m., St. Louis...
KMOV
Female soccer star shines in new role on Granite City High School football team
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - A new face on the sidelines at Kevin Greene Field hopes to propel the Granite City High School football team to its first victory since 2019. Abby Knight, a sophomore and varsity soccer player, is the new kicker for the Warriors. “I’ve played soccer since I...
Collinsville High School students make history by going gold
Friday night’s game against Alton High School took on a different look. Many fans were wearing gold-colored t-shirts to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
Belleville, September 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Marion High School soccer team will have a game with Althoff Catholic High School on September 08, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New sports reporter Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis
The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June. He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim. "I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Chance of rain and storms over the weekend
There is a chance of rain and storms in the St. Louis area this week. Temperatures rise starting Monday.
belleville.net
41st Annual Belleville Oktoberfest-Sept. 16 & 17, 11AM-11PM
Join us downtown for Belleville's Oktoberfest. Enjoy great music, delicious food, and fun! For more information, visit the Belleville Oktoberfest link below.
KSDK
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Landlords pursue restaurant Layla at Grove, Webster Groves locations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Layla, located at 4317 Manchester Ave. in The Grove neighborhood, has been ordered to vacate the property after failing to pay rent, according to a notice posted on the restaurant's door. Meanwhile, the restaurant's landlord in Webster Groves is suing for back rent. The...
Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events
ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
Illinois Business Journal
Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening
The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Developer sees 'huge opportunity' in North City riverfront plans
ST. LOUIS — Developers behind a $325 million mixed-use development along the Mississippi River in North County said it will succeed because of their experience and its location near a new Saint Louis Zoo campus. The project, called Lighthouse Point, would be constructed on 67 acres at 11000 Riverview...
Boone Country Connection
Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area
September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
Semi truck overturns on ramp to I-44; traffic backed up near downtown
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A semi-truck has overturned on the eastbound ramp to Interstate 44 at Lafayette Avenue. Eastbound traffic is backed up on I-44 near Jefferson. Traffic cameras showed the driver climbing out of the truck. He is expected to be OK. Delays are expected for some time as crews work to clear the […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Old Bakery offers more than beer
ST. LOUIS – Old Bakery Beer wants you to party with a purpose at Drink for a Cause 2022. The brewery already raised money for the Madison County, IL Urban League, Vivent Health, Piasa Palisades Sierrea Club, and other non-profits. Old Bakery offers more than beer. They were in the FOX 2 Kitchen with food that includes vegan bites.
feastmagazine.com
Felix’s Pizza Pub offers the biggest slice of pizza in STL
Felix’s Pizza Pub has been a mainstay in Dogtown for nearly 20 years. What is it that keeps people coming back? Well, it could be its enormous single slices – which are a quarter of an 18-inch pie – that it claims are the biggest slice in St. Louis. “People are pretty impressed when they get it on their plates,” co-owner Steven VanderKolb says.
Comments / 0