Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Garrett Duran Reiser
Garrett Duran Reiser, age 22 of Cleveland, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Savannah, Georgia on October 04, 1999, he was a son of Emory William, III. & Deborah Jean Kingery Reiser of Cleveland, Georgia. Garrett was a firefighter with the Demorest Fire Department with over 5 years of dedicated service. God was first in his life, next was his beloved family, and then his loyalty to his friends. In his spare time, Garrett enjoyed a good strategy game as well as a well scripted drama at the Cinema. He was a faithful member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.
accesswdun.com
ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.
The Hall County Solicitor-General’s Office announces new leadership. The Hall County Solicitor-General’s Office has announced a new Chief Assistant and Deputy Chief Assistant. On Wednesday, Stephanie Thompson was sworn in as the new Chief Assistant for the Hall County Solicitor’s Office. Brooke Jackson will be promoted to Deputy...
accesswdun.com
UNG's Gainesville campus set to host Georgia Film Festival
The 2022 Georgia Film Festival will be held on the Gainesville campus of the University of North Georgia this week. The event is in its sixth year and highlights films made in Georgia or produced by filmmakers based in the state. It will be on Friday and Saturday in the school's Film and Digital Media building.
accesswdun.com
Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County
Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Katrina Anne Rickard Brownlee
Katrina Anne Rickard Brownlee, age 61, of Dawsonville, GA passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Brownlee, and her father, Ray Earl Rickard. Mrs. Brownlee is survived by children, Kandis and Matt Ridgeway of Winder, GA and Kendal Smith of Dawsonville, GA; grandchildren, Taylor and Jacob Lyle, Christian Sage Davis, Jade and Will Hall, Robert Mason Ridgeway, Hailey Hall, Jacob Hall, Emerson Ridgeway, Declan Cole Ridgeway, Everly Ridgeway; great grandson, Jacob Daniel Lyle, Jr; mother, Eunice Callahan Rickard of Greenville, SC; brother, Keith Rickard of Greenville, SC; stepson, Aaron Brownlee of Hampton, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Brownlee was born on March 31, 1961 in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1979 graduate of Berkmar High School in Lilburn, GA and was in sales. Mrs. Brownlee was a member of Countyline Baptist Church in Cumming, GA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Austin Houston officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm until time for the service at 3:30 pm.
accesswdun.com
Vickie Denise Watts
Vickie Denise Watts, 65, of Dawsonville, GA passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, after an extended illness. She was born in College Park, GA to the late Russell and Joyce Bowen. Vickie worked for 25 plus years for the Atlanta Journal Constitution News Paper. She had a great love for the beach and cooking. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
accesswdun.com
Eric Michael Ramirez
Eric Michael Ramirez, age 67, of Buford, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his brother James Ramirez. Mr. Ramirez is survived by his wife of 16 years Luz Castro of Buford, GA; mother Margarita Perez Nazario of Ocala, FL; brother, Edwin Ramirez of Ocala, FL; step-daughter, Lina Castro; step-son, David Castro. Mr. Ramirez was born on January 27, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from Republica De Colombia High School. He was veteran of the United States Air Force for four years and was then employed by the post office of the Air Force. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA with Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA.
accesswdun.com
Charles Felton Williams
Mr. Charles Felton Williams, age 76, of Gainesville passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hopewell Baptist Church. Rev. Gary Wilson will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Mr. Williams was born September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Gas prices continue to drop across the state
Georgia drivers are now paying on average $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That’s a 9 cent drop from last week, according to the AAA Weekly fuel report released Monday morning. The new average is 31 cents less than a month ago and 27 cents more than this time last year.
accesswdun.com
Glenn R. Scott
Glenn R. Scott, age 81, of Duluth, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Linda Hight Scott. Mr. Scott is survived by his children, Samuel (Audrey) Scott of Apopka, FL; grandchildren, Lauren (Kyle) Barry of Valrico, FL, Tessa Scott of Apopka, FL, Emma Scott of Apopka, FL; great-grandchildren, Malaya Barry, Myla Barry; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Scott was born on July 23, 1941 in Miami Shores, FL. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, Montgomery, AL, in 1959 and graduated in 1978 from Seminole University with an Associates Degree. Mr. Scott was a member of Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Duluth, GA. He retired from Amoco Oil Company as a Project Engineer after 24 years of service. He was a volunteer for the Newnan-Coweta Habitat for Humanity and was in Gwinnett Chapter of the Federation for the Blind. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church officiated by Rev. Katie Day. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Habitat for Humanity Chapter.
accesswdun.com
Robert Hubert Martin
Mr. Robert Hubert Martin, 77, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Catheryn Martin; parents, three sisters, four brothers and one grandchild. Mr. Martin is survived by his daughters (son-in-law), Tammy Martin, Dottie Thomas (Stacy), Michelle Williams (Gary); sons...
accesswdun.com
Forsyth Co paraprofessional arrested for striking a student with her purse
The Cumming Police Department arrested a FUTURES Program school paraprofessional from Cumming on Tuesday, Sept. 6 who is accused of striking a student with her purse. An officer with the Cumming Police Department arrived at the school on 136 Almon C Hill Dr. around 11 a.m. in response to an incident between a student and a teacher.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Cornelia charges Demorest woman with reckless conduct for shooting at stolen truck
Cornelia Police Department has charged a Demorest woman after she allegedly fired multiple shots at a stolen truck belonging to her husband on Sept. 3. Mary Leigh Sheriff Welborn, 45, turned herself in Friday and is charged with one count of reckless conduct, a misdemeanor. Cornelia Police Chief Jonathan Roberts...
accesswdun.com
Agencies investigating after woman’s body found near Tallulah Falls
Local and state officials are investigating after a woman’s body was found Sunday just outside the Town of Tallulah Falls in Habersham County. About 12:30 Sunday afternoon, a Sirius/XM representative contacted the Habersham County E-9-1-1 Center, saying that radio service received an alert that the vehicle of a missing person from Clarke County had placed that vehicle in the vicinity of U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 and Victory Home Lane, Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said in a statement.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County to increase pay for public safety workers
Forsyth County is set to provide one of the highest salaries in the state for its public safety employees after the county’s Board of Commissioners approved a 16% salary increase. Those employed with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Fire Department or the E-911 Department will receive a 4%...
accesswdun.com
Jam On The Square to bring bluegrass music and fun to Jefferson
Jefferson community members will have the chance to shuffle their feet to traditional folk music at the city’s Jam On The Square event on Friday, Sept. 30.. The City of Jefferson and Main Street worked together to create the new event, which will be held on the same weekend as the Jackson County Jamboree.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville jails one person after Thursday burglaries
A Cornelia man remains jailed after his arrest Friday for several Clarkesville burglaries. Coty Shane Hardman allegedly entered a vehicle Thursday night at Aire Serv in Walls Complex, taking a cell phone, said Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. Barrett said Hardman also allegedly entered a vehicle at the Clarkesville Post...
accesswdun.com
Habersham County Sheriff's Office searches for missing woman
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Nakisha Marie Hill, 37, is approximately 5’6” and weighs 105 pounds. Authorities say Hill may have traveled from White County. She also may have blonde hair now. Contact the Habersham County...
Comments / 0