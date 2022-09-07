Glenn R. Scott, age 81, of Duluth, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Linda Hight Scott. Mr. Scott is survived by his children, Samuel (Audrey) Scott of Apopka, FL; grandchildren, Lauren (Kyle) Barry of Valrico, FL, Tessa Scott of Apopka, FL, Emma Scott of Apopka, FL; great-grandchildren, Malaya Barry, Myla Barry; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Scott was born on July 23, 1941 in Miami Shores, FL. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, Montgomery, AL, in 1959 and graduated in 1978 from Seminole University with an Associates Degree. Mr. Scott was a member of Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Duluth, GA. He retired from Amoco Oil Company as a Project Engineer after 24 years of service. He was a volunteer for the Newnan-Coweta Habitat for Humanity and was in Gwinnett Chapter of the Federation for the Blind. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church officiated by Rev. Katie Day. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Habitat for Humanity Chapter.

DULUTH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO