Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System will bring about 50 nurses and at least six medical technicians from the Philippines between now and early 2023, to help address a nationwide shortage of qualified nurses and healthcare workers that was exacerbated in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarasota Memorial – the county’s largest employer with more than 8,500 staff members – hired 2,349 new staff in the 2021 fiscal year. ...

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO