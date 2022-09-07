ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hiring foreign nurses as part of plan to alleviate shortage

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System will bring about 50 nurses and at least six medical technicians from the Philippines between now and early 2023, to help address a nationwide shortage of qualified nurses and healthcare workers that was exacerbated in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarasota Memorial – the county’s largest employer with more than 8,500 staff members – hired 2,349 new staff in the 2021 fiscal year.  ...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

