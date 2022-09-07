Read full article on original website
BPD Confirms Two Escaped Convicts Found, Caught Near Billings Heights
Thanks to confirmation from Dispatch at the Billings Police Department, both of the escapees from the Yellowstone County Detention Center were caught at the Metra Park/1st Ave N Corner this evening, around 4:50PM, and arrested. We've got the exclusive photos below. Did you miss the details? Check out our article...
KULR8
Law enforcement searching for two Yellowstone County Detention Center escapees
UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 1:06 P.M. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information resulting in the apprehension of the two inmates who escaped the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday night, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. YCSO told Montana Right Now they are still searching, following leads and working...
KULR8
Billings police looking for escapees from Yellowstone County Detention Facility
BILLING, Mont. - The Billings Police Department (BPD) is looking for two people who have escaped from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. They are looking for Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister. Lt. Cunningham with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said Flesch is a black man, 5'8, 170 pounds, with green...
Juveniles Doing THIS in Billings Are Big Cause For Concern (OPINION)
So once again it was time for our weekend shooting in town but fortunately, no one was hurt this time. Two drive-by shootings occurred Saturday that involved two different shootings and three juveniles have been detained. Juveniles. The destruction of the American family unit and the absence of a strong...
Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday
Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
Western Montana Air Quality Makes “Worst AQI” List Again
After a weekend of decent blue skies, towns in western Montana are back to 'Very Unhealthy" air quality index numbers of 200+. The skies are hazy and you can taste the smoke in the air. On Monday morning, just about every place west of Billings was dealing with some level...
yourbigsky.com
Billings ranked highest in U.S. for depression; It can be easily treated
If you feel a consistent “blue” feeling it may not just be a bad day but a low grade depression. A new study conducted by a nationwide accredited nursing website in accordance with the CDC ranks Billings as the No. 1 city in the U.S. with a prevalence for depression.
KULR8
Three juveniles arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings. Saturday night, officers responded to two separate shootings on N 17th and Jefferson St. that are believed to be related, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported. A vehicle involved in the shootings was found near...
Tattooed Montana Criminals On The Run. Have You Seen These Guys?
Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
Multiple-structure fire in Laurel sends one to hospital
Laurel Police Department Sgt. Jared Anglin said the fire department was able to control the fire before it spread to surrounding homes.
KULR8
Human remains found at Tongue River State Park likely 'historic'
HARDIN, Mont. - Human remains that were found at the Tongue River State Park are believed to be historic. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman reported a human skull at the state park on Sept. 2. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
yourbigsky.com
Billings family hosts cattle sale for their son
Every year, Billings hosts fundraisers for many different causes; the Calves to Cure on September 15 is one that is unlike any other. The fundraiser is a livestock auction at the Billings Livestock Commission, helping to raise money for a disease many do not know about. Paul and Laura Heaton...
Billings Police Investigating Homicide After Man Dies of Stabbing Injuries
Billings Police are now reporting that a man died of his injuries following a stabbing in the 2000 block of 6th Avenue North at North Park in downtown Billings. According to the post just before 3 pm today (Tuesday) on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the victim in the stabbing "passed away from his injuries," and the investigation is now "being treated as a homicide."
City of Billings working on solution for traffic issues in Billings Heights
Two children have been struck by cars on Lake Elmo Drive this year while waiting for the school bus. Parents in the Billings Heights area say they have had enough.
KULR8
Billings police looking for 12-year-old
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a 12-year-old who ran away. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports Jordan Jr. Notafraid ran away on Sept. 7 and is considered endangered due to his age. Jordan is described as being a Native American male who is four feet ten inches...
Billings Area Weather: Wardrobe alert: Sleeves get longer this week
Smoke will cause haze and some health concerns if you are sensitive to smoke through Tuesday. Then we shift to clouds, cooler afternoons and scattered showers.
Memorial event in Billings to honor 21st anniversary of 9/11
A memorial event, at the College of Technology in Billings, will start at 8:46 am, the exact time when the plane would’ve struck the tower.
Catching feral cats: Billings woman making a difference
Annually, Howard can re-home around 150 cats. But this year, she is on track to a record 200. She believes the battle has just begun.
Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon
"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
