KFVS12
Poplar Bluff treatment center to unveil Narcan vending machine
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri treatment center will unveil its on-site Narcan vending machine. The Behavioral Health Group Poplar Bluff Treatment Center will unveil the machine and demonstrate training during a ribbon cutting with the chamber of commerce at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14. “We want...
KFVS12
Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems
Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
KFVS12
Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront
Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
KFVS12
Jackson Firefighters climb stairs to honor victims of 9/11
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders all across the nation are honoring and remembering those lost in the 9-11 attacks. Firefighters in Jackson are doing the same. Firefighters are taking turns climbing stairs right outside the fire station. They started earlier and continued to climb for 3 hours and 43...
KFVS12
Dogs perform at SEMO District Fair
Freshman enrollment up at SIU-C, overall enrollment down. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems.
KFVS12
Community takes part in third day of SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pool and bull. Two things you might not think of at the SEMO District Fair. But they both were there. Bruce Sells is a salesman with American Pools of Missouri. He said business is going well and he sees more and more people buying at...
KFVS12
9/11 Memorial Walk held in Oak Ridge, Mo.
The 2022 Illinois Solar Tour will take place in Carbondale. Southeast Missouri State to observe Patriot's Day on Monday morning. Southeast Missouri State University is holding a Patriot's Day ceremony on the front lawn-steps of Academic Hall at 7:40 a.m. Monday. Crew finds dangerous gas leak at Lyon Co., Ky....
KFVS12
First responders remember and honor those in 9/11 attacks in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many communities in the Heartland and around the country are remembering the events of 9/11 this weekend. Many first responders from Sikeston and around the southeast Missouri area came together for a memorial walk for the lives lost in the attack on September 11, 2001. A...
KFVS12
Power outage causes school closure in Cairo
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A power outage is to blame for canceling classes for some students in Cairo on Monday, September 12. According to the Cairo School District 1 Facebook page, there will be no classes today for Pre-K students and for students in 7th grade through 12th. The school...
KFVS12
$5K reward offered in burglary investigation
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County. According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who took part in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or before May 12, 2022.
KFVS12
Gov. Parson tours New Madrid Co. bridge project
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson toured a bridge replacement project in New Madrid County on Monday, September 12. The governor said the double bridge project on Route 162 between Route B south and Route B north near Portageville marks 187 out of 250 bridges completed with state funds as part of the Focus on Bridges program.
KFVS12
McCracken Co., Paducah leaders sign Outdoor Sports Complex agreement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Community leaders recently signed the Outdoor Sports Complex agreement. The event was a partnership and community agreement among the McCracken County Fiscal Court, Paducah Board of Commissioners and McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission. According to the city of Paducah, it will take about 24 months...
KFVS12
Post 1 troopers, officers honored by Kentucky State Police for response to Dec. 10 tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington, recognizing “acts of bravery and service” from 2021. There were five troopers from Post 1 included in the ceremony, with three troopers awarded for their response to the deadly Dec. 10 tornado in Mayfield.
KFVS12
Murphysboro Fire Dept. discusses importance of having the right equipment to help save lives
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve McBride said they need a variety of equipment when responding to emergency calls. ”What we do is dangerous work,” he said. “Some of the things that we do are right on the edge of being unsafe.”. “It’s very important for...
KFVS12
Crews remove communication tower after it’s deemed unsafe
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews dismantled a communication tower into two sections and then removed it from the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. This tower was in place for roughly 50 years and served the Emergency Management Agency. They used the tower to communicate with local fire departments, HAM radio operators and others agencies.
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State holds Patriot’s Day ceremony
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University observed Patriot’s Day on Monday morning, September 12. The ceremony was held on the front lawn-steps of Academic Hall at 7:40 a.m. It commemorated those who lost their lives during the attacks on September 11, 2001.
KFVS12
Families continue traditions at SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair is in full swing in Cape Girardeau, bringing with it plenty of rides, fair food, fun and more. Thousands of people attend the fair each day as they migrate towards their favorite areas as to what the event has to offer.
KFVS12
Ill. Solar Tour to be held in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2022 Illinois Solar Tour will take place in Carbondale. The city partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association to arrange host sites for the tour. Residents of Carbondale will be featured among more than 100 solar homes, businesses and non-profits across the state. According to...
wkdzradio.com
December 10 Tornado Victims Moving Into Homes
The landscapes in Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Princeton are again changing thanks to efforts by local groups, state officials, and FEMA. Governor Andy Beshear says housing and shelter were key following the December 10 tornados and several groups stepped up to help including the Parks System. Beshear says keys to...
