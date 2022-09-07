Read full article on original website
Narcity
1 Person Died & 2 More Were Injured In A Series Of ‘Random’ Attacks In Edmonton
A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after one person was killed and two others were "seriously injured" in a series of "random" assaults in a northeast Edmonton community. The suspect has been identified as Clarence Lawrence, 25, and was taken into custody later in the evening. Edmonton Police first...
Narcity
A Teen Babysitter In Winnipeg Was Accidentally Shot By A Toddler With A Handgun
Winnipeg Police say a woman is facing charges after a toddler accidentally shot a teenage babysitter with a handgun. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. On September 3, police say they were called to an apartment complex at around 11:00 a.m. in the...
Action News Jax
A Jacksonville mother is on edge after her 8-year-old son was attacked by a stray dog
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville mother is on edge after she says her 8-year-old son was attacked by a stray dog in their neighborhood yesterday while playing with his friends. The dog has since been caught, but she reported this issue to city officials one week prior to that...
Narcity
Ontarian Gets Busted For Speeding While Late For A Driving Test & The Irony Is So Real
No driver wants to be late for their G road test, but it may not be worth racking up charges just to be on time. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) caught a 20-year-old G2 driver speeding and stunt driving while en route to take their G test this week. On...
Narcity
OPP Issued Over 1,400 Driving Tickets In This Region Alone Over Labour Day Weekend
Thousands of Ontarians hit the road over the Labour Day weekend to celebrate summer's end, party, and be appropriately ticketed for their reckless driving behaviours. On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) revealed the results of one of their long weekend traffic campaigns, which saw West Region officers issue a whopping 1,497 charges.
Narcity
A 14-Year-Old Toronto Girl Is Missing & Toronto Police Are Asking For The Public's Help
A 14-year-old Toronto girl is missing, and police are calling on the public to help find her. According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), the teen, Kallan Benjamin, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue West and Nairn Avenue area. Benjamin is described...
