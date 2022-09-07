ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPP Issued Over 1,400 Driving Tickets In This Region Alone Over Labour Day Weekend

Thousands of Ontarians hit the road over the Labour Day weekend to celebrate summer's end, party, and be appropriately ticketed for their reckless driving behaviours. On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) revealed the results of one of their long weekend traffic campaigns, which saw West Region officers issue a whopping 1,497 charges.
