Food & Drinks

FOXBusiness

Burger King to pour $400M into advertising, restaurant remodels, app improvements over 2 years

Burger King is planning to invest more than $400 million over two years in advertising, restaurant enhancements and remodels and to support tech and digital improvements. In a press release Friday, the chain's owner, Restaurant Brands International, shared details of a plan it calls "Reclaim the Flame" aimed at accelerating sales growth and driving franchisee profitability.
