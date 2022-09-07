Read full article on original website
Gas prices in NJ decline following Labor Day
Gas prices are still dropping in New Jersey and around the nation amid the usual decline in demand after Labor Day, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.74, down 13 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
North Carolina man wins $100K lottery just before the birth of his first child
A man in North Carolina recently won $100,000 in the lottery just a few months before becoming a first-time father. Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, North Carolina, won the prize after buying a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket, according to an announcement from the NC Education Lottery. Hurlock bought that specific...
