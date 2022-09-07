ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

UPS plans to hire 100,000 temporary workers for the holidays

United Parcel Service said Wednesday it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season.The shipping and logistics company made a similar hiring move during the 2020 and 2021 holiday seasons. An increase in package shipping for UPS usually starts in October and remains high into January. The hiring plans come as online shopping has slowed after a pandemic-induced surge, but the figures are still well above pre-pandemic levels.The openings will be for full- and part-time seasonal positions primarily as package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. The company promotes...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cdl#Ups
Joel Eisenberg

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppFind: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
TECHNOLOGY
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy