Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF
Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
KTVU FOX 2
2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Charged In Double Murder; Mother Says He Was 'Blinded By Love'
The suspect in the second-most shocking and bizarre Bay Area homicide of last week, Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Devin Williams Jr., was arraigned Friday — even as the double homicide in an East Bay suburb that he allegedly committed was overshadowed by a beheading on the Peninsula. The killings...
Man arrested in series of robberies in Northern and Southern California
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in Southern California and is also suspected in more incidents up north, police said Monday. The LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division arrested 31-year-old Eric Watts, of Oakland, last week for several robberies in the Los Angeles area. He was identified using DNA […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading
REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
Vigil held for murdered San Carlos mother; legal analyst breaks down potential arguments in case
The man behind bars in connection to the beheading of a mother in San Carlos last week will face a judge for the first time on Monday at 1:30 PM in San Mateo County.
Shootout at East Bay marijuana warehouse critically injures 2
Two people are in critical condition following a shootout at an East Bay marijuana grow operation on Sunday morning. An investigation remains ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested in Bay Area
After a months-long manhunt, Dhante Jackson has been arrested in Newark, California. He's accused of abusing and then killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason, when they lived in Merced.
SFist
Three People Shot In Unsuccessful Robbery Attempt at San Leandro Marijuana Grow
What may or may not have been a legal indoor cannabis grow facility suffered an armed robbery attempt where plenty of gunfire was exchanged Sunday morning, with one of the suspects and two facility workers now hospitalized. Even in the legal marijuana era, the threat of violent, armed heists is...
SFist
Sunday Links: SF Man Killed in Saturday Morning Stabbing, Suspect Arrested
San Francisco police released a statement about a fatal Saturday morning stabbing in Bayview. Around 6:24 a.m. yesterday, police discovered a 33-year-old male victim on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in Bayview who was stabbed; the man was pronounced dead on the scene after on-site first responders failed to revive him; officers with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and arrest a suspect in relation to the deadly stabbing. [KRON4]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFist
Suspect In Fatal Stabbing at SF BART Station Arrested
BART announced that SF police arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing that happened at the 24th Street Station in San Francisco on August 28. Following a stabbing on an Oakland BART train on Friday, August 27, two men were filmed by surveillance cameras at the 24th Street-Mission Station arguing near the elevator on Saturday, August 28. As the scene became more violent, one man was stabbed by the other — and the victim, who was later identified as 28-year-old Jabaree Harris, walked down the stairs into the station before collapsing. Harris was later pronounced dead by first responders.
Authorities investigating possible shooting on Hwy 4 in Antioch, police say
Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in Antioch, police said.
SFGate
Three shot in gun battle between marijuana workers and burglars
Three men were shot early Sunday morning in what San Leandro police describe as a shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to an indoor marijuana site. Police were called at 4:20 a.m. about a burglary in progress on the 2000 block of Adams Ave. They found a security guard and a site manager suffering from gunshot wounds. The manager was struck several times and was listed in critical condition, the guard was listed in stable condition, according to police.
reelsf.com
Dirty Harry - Grim Discovery - Fourth Victim
… and Now, this matching view was filmed at Battery Spencer off Conzelman Road in the Marin Headlands (map), a popular tourist spot today because of its spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge reaching over to San Francisco. Above, Callahan was looking down from the battery to a small promontory where the victim was found, marked by the arrow below.
Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old […]
San Leandro burglary leads to shooting at marijuana grow site, multiple injuries
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — At least three people are injured after a burglary turned into a shooting early Sunday morning, the San Leandro Police Department (SLPD) announced in a press release. Police said a burglary happened around 4:20 a.m. at an indoor marijuana cultivation. When SLPD officers arrived at the scene on the 2000 […]
crimevoice.com
Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store
SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
NBC Bay Area
Body Found at San Bruno BART Station: Officials
A body was found at the San Bruno BART station Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an agency spokesperson, "a deceased person was found on the platform" and police do not suspect any foul play. The coroner has been called to the station to continue investigation and a SamTrans bus...
Fox News
788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0