BART announced that SF police arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing that happened at the 24th Street Station in San Francisco on August 28. Following a stabbing on an Oakland BART train on Friday, August 27, two men were filmed by surveillance cameras at the 24th Street-Mission Station arguing near the elevator on Saturday, August 28. As the scene became more violent, one man was stabbed by the other — and the victim, who was later identified as 28-year-old Jabaree Harris, walked down the stairs into the station before collapsing. Harris was later pronounced dead by first responders.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO