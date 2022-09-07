ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF

Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
KTVU FOX 2

2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
KTLA

Man arrested in series of robberies in Northern and Southern California

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in Southern California and is also suspected in more incidents up north, police said Monday. The LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division arrested 31-year-old Eric Watts, of Oakland, last week for several robberies in the Los Angeles area. He was identified using DNA […]
CBS San Francisco

Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading

REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
KRON4 News

Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
SFist

Sunday Links: SF Man Killed in Saturday Morning Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

San Francisco police released a statement about a fatal Saturday morning stabbing in Bayview. Around 6:24 a.m. yesterday, police discovered a 33-year-old male victim on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in Bayview who was stabbed; the man was pronounced dead on the scene after on-site first responders failed to revive him; officers with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and arrest a suspect in relation to the deadly stabbing. [KRON4]
SFist

Suspect In Fatal Stabbing at SF BART Station Arrested

BART announced that SF police arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing that happened at the 24th Street Station in San Francisco on August 28. Following a stabbing on an Oakland BART train on Friday, August 27, two men were filmed by surveillance cameras at the 24th Street-Mission Station arguing near the elevator on Saturday, August 28. As the scene became more violent, one man was stabbed by the other — and the victim, who was later identified as 28-year-old Jabaree Harris, walked down the stairs into the station before collapsing. Harris was later pronounced dead by first responders.
SFGate

Three shot in gun battle between marijuana workers and burglars

Three men were shot early Sunday morning in what San Leandro police describe as a shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to an indoor marijuana site. Police were called at 4:20 a.m. about a burglary in progress on the 2000 block of Adams Ave. They found a security guard and a site manager suffering from gunshot wounds. The manager was struck several times and was listed in critical condition, the guard was listed in stable condition, according to police.
reelsf.com

Dirty Harry - Grim Discovery - Fourth Victim

… and Now, this matching view was filmed at Battery Spencer off Conzelman Road in the Marin Headlands (map), a popular tourist spot today because of its spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge reaching over to San Francisco. Above, Callahan was looking down from the battery to a small promontory where the victim was found, marked by the arrow below.
KRON4 News

Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old […]
crimevoice.com

Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store

SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
NBC Bay Area

Body Found at San Bruno BART Station: Officials

A body was found at the San Bruno BART station Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an agency spokesperson, "a deceased person was found on the platform" and police do not suspect any foul play. The coroner has been called to the station to continue investigation and a SamTrans bus...
