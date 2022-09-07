Read full article on original website
The ADL's Critical Race Theory Curricula Is No Accident | Opinion
The ADL, under Jonathan Greenblatt, is mired in leftist ideology.
Movement forms to fight GOP crusade against school lesson plans
A large coalition of educator organizations, parents groups and researchers is coming together like Voltron to fight against conservative restrictions on lessons that help students better cope with their emotions. On Thursday, 20 national organizations announced that they had formed a group called Leading With SEL to offer “research-based information...
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
Migrants continue to cross the border and many have run into issues. Either they were unprepared for what to expect when they enter the United States or their plans didn’t go as expected.
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
Texas parent says school officials yanked trans eighth-grader out of class for questioning
A Texas parent said school officials pulled her 13-year-old transgender son out of class last week for questioning with an investigator from the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services. The state agency questioned the eighth grader, and later his mother and his father, as part of a child...
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
Nearly two dozen GOP governors pen letter to Biden, criticize him for taxpayer-funded student loan handouts
EXCLUSIVE: Nearly two dozen Republican governors sent President Biden a letter on Monday to express their concern with how his student loan handout plan, which is estimated to cost taxpayers $500 billion, will negatively impact lower income families. Led by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, the letter, signed by 22 GOP...
Rep. Jayapal: Violent political rhetoric targeting female lawmakers of color is ‘disgusting’
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Calif.) released tapes of disturbing voice messages threatening her with violence. She tells Kristen Welker on Meet the Press NOW that she is sharing her experience because it is important for people to recognize “what has been unleashed.”Sept. 9, 2022.
Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."
Connecticut teacher's controversial worksheet enrages parents, school board members: 'Frustrating as hell'
Several Connecticut parents spoke out against a worksheet provided by an English teacher in Southington High School on the first day of school that addressed political, gender, and racial issues. Vocabulary items that appeared on the worksheet included the terms "white privilege," "indigenous peoples," "transgender," "institutional racism," gender pronouns, the...
'Country over party:' A new campaign refrain emerges
In a new ad, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger tells voters in her district that “I swore an oath to the Constitution to put country first before party and to get things done.”. Spanberger's message of unity comes as she faces a tough re-election race in Virginia’s 7th District, one...
Congressman introduces resolution urging all 50 states to include 9/11 in K-12 curriculum
Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., Friday introduced a House Resolution encouraging states to include lessons about 9/11 in their K-12 curriculum "so that the American people may never forget that fateful day." The resolution states "Failing to educate the next generation of Americans about the events of September 11, 2001, would...
Washington Post editorial board urges DC Mayor Bowser to take action on bussed migrants from Texas
The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to formulate a long-term plan to help deal with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to send buses of migrants up to the nation’s capital. The board noted Friday that Bowser, a Democrat, has been challenged...
Declining test scores, social skills caused by school boards and teachers unions, mother says
A mother of four blamed her local school board and teachers unions across the country for the social and academic decline her kids have experienced over the past two years. "I honestly think the school boards are very selfish," Kristin Jackson, whose kids attend public school in Fairfax County, Virginia, told Fox News. "I don't think they have the best interests of kids at all."
An Anti-Vaccine Doctor Turned Capitol Insurrectionist Was Just Released Early from Prison
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In June, Dr. Simone Gold was sentenced to 60 days in prison for taking part in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, an event in which supporters of Donald Trump terrorized members of Congress, threatened to hang the vice president, and used American flag poles to assault police officers. But when Gold left prison Friday, she walked out two weeks early, and she was greeted with open arms by a member of Congress—Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). Gohmert, who believes the false claim that Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, then presented Gold with an American flag that had recently flown over the very building where she’d committed her crime.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are cratering, and yet they want everyone to believe that the opposite is true
Laura Ingraham discusses how the Democrats are looking to push their "lame attempts" at messaging their failures because they have zero compliments to point to for the midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I decided on Friday night that it's time to simplify things for everyone. You're all...
Democracy’s ‘derangement’: The people, not the politicians, need to change the system
In his recent speech in Philadelphia, President Biden warned that American democracy is not guaranteed. “We have to defend it, protect it, and stand up for it,” he declared, challenging the nation once again to “come together, unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy, regardless of your ideology.” The mission is spot on, but he provided no evidence of a strategy to do the job. And his diagnosis of the problem to be solved — in stride with today’s political culture of blame — is principally ad hominem, pointing exclusively to “the other side” for what ails our political culture.
Illinois mayor reacts to governor's 'ill-advised' comment inferring 'xenophobia' amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker's office is calling him "xenophobic" for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday and sixty-four of...
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
Why our 14th Amendment lawsuit against a Trump fanatic sets a key American precedent
Most Americans have never heard of Couy Griffin. Most Americans are also probably not familiar with Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the disqualification clause, as it hasn’t received a lot of attention since the end of the Civil War, when it was invoked to keep public officeholders who had joined the Confederacy from holding office again.
