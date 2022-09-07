ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

MSNBC

Movement forms to fight GOP crusade against school lesson plans

A large coalition of educator organizations, parents groups and researchers is coming together like Voltron to fight against conservative restrictions on lessons that help students better cope with their emotions. On Thursday, 20 national organizations announced that they had formed a group called Leading With SEL to offer “research-based information...
ADVOCACY
Brian Kilmeade
Fox News

McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Critical Race Theory#1776 Project#Segregation#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Americans
Fox News

Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Connecticut teacher's controversial worksheet enrages parents, school board members: 'Frustrating as hell'

Several Connecticut parents spoke out against a worksheet provided by an English teacher in Southington High School on the first day of school that addressed political, gender, and racial issues. Vocabulary items that appeared on the worksheet included the terms "white privilege," "indigenous peoples," "transgender," "institutional racism," gender pronouns, the...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC News

'Country over party:' A new campaign refrain emerges

In a new ad, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger tells voters in her district that “I swore an oath to the Constitution to put country first before party and to get things done.”. Spanberger's message of unity comes as she faces a tough re-election race in Virginia’s 7th District, one...
COLORADO STATE
Public Education
Americas
Society
Fox News

Declining test scores, social skills caused by school boards and teachers unions, mother says

A mother of four blamed her local school board and teachers unions across the country for the social and academic decline her kids have experienced over the past two years. "I honestly think the school boards are very selfish," Kristin Jackson, whose kids attend public school in Fairfax County, Virginia, told Fox News. "I don't think they have the best interests of kids at all."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Mother Jones

An Anti-Vaccine Doctor Turned Capitol Insurrectionist Was Just Released Early from Prison

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In June, Dr. Simone Gold was sentenced to 60 days in prison for taking part in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, an event in which supporters of Donald Trump terrorized members of Congress, threatened to hang the vice president, and used American flag poles to assault police officers. But when Gold left prison Friday, she walked out two weeks early, and she was greeted with open arms by a member of Congress—Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). Gohmert, who believes the false claim that Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, then presented Gold with an American flag that had recently flown over the very building where she’d committed her crime.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Democracy’s ‘derangement’: The people, not the politicians, need to change the system

In his recent speech in Philadelphia, President Biden warned that American democracy is not guaranteed. “We have to defend it, protect it, and stand up for it,” he declared, challenging the nation once again to “come together, unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy, regardless of your ideology.” The mission is spot on, but he provided no evidence of a strategy to do the job. And his diagnosis of the problem to be solved — in stride with today’s political culture of blame — is principally ad hominem, pointing exclusively to “the other side” for what ails our political culture.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

