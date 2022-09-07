Clear the Shelters campaign helps 2,083 animals find forever homes in central NC

Read full article on original website
California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a smoky wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week's Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze.
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread...
Inspections of chile imports heat up at New Mexico border
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s green chile season is in full swing as the aroma of fresh roasted peppers permeates the air, but growers and exporters in Mexico are just as busy and that’s causing a crunch at the international border. Authorities said Monday that agricultural inspectors...
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin...
Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta
TOCCOA, Ga. — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made one of his first general election campaign swings in August, he went straight to the modern heartland of the state's Republican Party. It wasn't Buckhead, the glitzy Atlanta neighborhood where Kemp lives in a governor's mansion dwarfed by other nearby...
If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims
A Connecticut jury is slated to begin hearing evidence Tuesday in a trial to decide how much money conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for spreading a lie that the massacre was a hoax. The trial is being held in...
GM's Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin
SAN FRANCISCO — General Motors' self-driving car company on Monday announced plans to expand a robotaxi service that recently launched in California into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year. Cruise, a San Francisco startup that General Motors bought six years ago, told an...
