Florida woman buys $1 million scratch-off ticket from Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Cape Coral woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Jenny Marotzke, 38, of Cape Coral chose to claim her million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Marotzke bought her winning ticket from the Publix located at 1631 Del Prado Boulevard South in Cape Coral. The Publix location that sold Marotzke her winning scratch-off ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery’s website .

So far, one of two top-prize-winning scratch-off tickets has been paid out.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 80 80 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 147 153 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 1,070 1,077 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 1,074 1,064 Overall Odds: 1-in-4.5 (Florida Lottery)

The odds of winning the top prize are 1-in-21,419,145 while the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

