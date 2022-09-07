ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman buys $1 million scratch-off ticket from Publix

By Dylan Abad
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Cape Coral woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Jenny Marotzke, 38, of Cape Coral chose to claim her million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

‘Tail-gator’ hitches ride down Florida highway

Marotzke bought her winning ticket from the Publix located at 1631 Del Prado Boulevard South in Cape Coral. The Publix location that sold Marotzke her winning scratch-off ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery’s website .

So far, one of two top-prize-winning scratch-off tickets has been paid out.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid
$25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1
$1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 80 80
$50,000 1-in-142,794 300 147 153
$20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 1,070 1,077
$10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 1,074 1,064
Overall Odds: 1-in-4.5 (Florida Lottery)

The odds of winning the top prize are 1-in-21,419,145 while the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Comments / 21

Jo Vaughn
5d ago

I've purposely purchased Scratch Off at Publix but never won more than what I paid for the ticket, got my Money back👍 So far anyone that has won the big Prizes are NOT from Central Florida! that ? What's up with that ? I guess what they say money goes to money, And beingI am poor I'm not gonna win🤣. However I will continue to play the little ones because I can't afford a $50 ticket, Bottom Line. If ever I were to win big then I will play a game for $50 but not until then . For all those players that do play big or Small, I wish you all the best of luck . Have a wonderful day !!!

Reply
14
Foodie
5d ago

I have been buying lotto from Publix for 23 years. I've never won a major jackpot.

Reply(4)
8
 

