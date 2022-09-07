Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Kern County College Night returns to in-person, first time in two years
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — After two years of being virtual, the Kern County College Night is returning in-person. Several colleges, including Bakersfield College, and California State University Bakersfield, are among a long list of colleges that will be at Monday's event, including other colleges from around the country. The...
Bakersfield Now
Annual College Night back after 2-year hiatus from COVID
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After being held virtually for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, in conjunction with the Kern High School District, Bakersfield College, CSU Bakersfield and California Aeronautical University, hosted the annual Kern County College Night on Monday.
Bakersfield Now
Over 1,500 flags retired during Flag Day Ceremony
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Tehachapi held a Flag Retirement Ceremony over the weekend. Several organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Tehachapi American Legion Post 221, and the Blue Star Moms, came together and retired more than 1,500 flags on Sunday. The City of Tehachapi has not had...
Bakersfield Now
McFarland Library opens five days a week, with daily activities planned
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Big news, the Kern County Library is extending its hours. The McFarland library branch has new hours and activities planned for kids and adults to participate in throughout the week. The library is open five days a week, Monday through Friday, 11-6 p.m. beginning September...
Bakersfield Californian
State lawmakers unveil Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway
Harvey L. Hall, a man praised for his larger-than-life personality and a similarly sized love of Bakersfield, received another tribute Monday in a city full of reminders of his legacy. State lawmakers unveiled the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway sign near the South Allen Road on-ramp to the eastbound lanes...
Bakersfield Now
Farmers blame lack of water on state policies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "Water is always an important factor for us as farmers, it's how we grow our crops, it's how we keep our livelihoods, it's how we keep our employees employed, it's everything to us," Jason Giannelli, a Bakersfield farmer, said. Gianelli is a fourth generation farmer...
Bakersfield Police Department shut down 3 illegal take-over sideshow events
The Bakersfield Police Department directly responded to multiple coordinated street crime events, known as "take-over sideshows," in Bakersfield throughout the night of September 10th.
KGET 17
Bakersfield resident part of ‘Hazing’ documentary
It has been 11 years since Brent McClanahan II was subjected to brutal beatings with canes, whips and paddles during a weeks-long pledge process to become part of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Cal State Bakersfield. The hazing process left him with shattered disks in his back that more than a decade later continue to cause him pain.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man indicted for pointing laser at KCSO helicopter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 23-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested and indicted Monday for aiming the beam of a laser pointer at the Kern County Sheriff's Office Air One helicopter in Sept. 2021, according to the U.S Department of Justice. Alejandro Galvan-Silvestre's guilty verdict was read by a jury...
At Least 1 Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, a motor vehicle collision killed at least 1 person in Bakersfield. The accident was reported to have happened just [..]
Mannheim Steamroller coming to Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mannheim Steamroller, a Christmas musical group, is coming to the Mechanics Bank Arena in late November, according to organizers. Organizers said the group is scheduled to play at the Mechanics Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. The founder and creator of the group is celebrating over 35 years of […]
KGET 17
BFD looks for 3 suspects allegedly involved in Fallas store fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is searching for three people of interest in a structure fire that destroyed the Fallas store building last week. The suspects are described by BFD as:. A Hispanic man in his late 20s with short black hair. He was last seen...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Over 20 people arrested, 16 vehicles impounded in illegal 'takeover sideshows'
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced Monday they arrested over 20 people and impounded 16 vehicles over the weekend in "takeover sideshow" events in Bakersfield. Saturday:. Around 10 p.m., officers were notified of a sideshow with "several hundred" people at the intersection of Oswell Street and...
KTVU FOX 2
California middle school student arrested for bringing fentanyl to school, causing employee to overdose
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 13-year-old California middle school student was arrested after bringing fentanyl to school that caused a school supervisor to suffer an overdose. Still life. Oxycodone. Oxycodone is a narcotic pain reliever. Oxycodone has a high abuse potential and is prescribed for moderate to high pain relief associated with injuries, bursitis, dislocation, fractures, neuralgia, arthritis, and lower back and.
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed after attempted forced entry in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is dead after he attempted to force entry into an apartment and was shot by a resident in southwest Bakersfield early Monday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of North...
Bakersfield Now
Highway 58 reopens following crash
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.) BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — CalTrans reports that Highway 58 near General Beale Road has opened in both directions after the crash. --- According to California Highway Patrol, westbound Highway 58 just east of General Beale Road will see delays due to a vehicle that crashed with a semitrailer.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD arrests 27 in 'takeover' operation
Bakersfield Police officers arrested 27 people and impounded 16 vehicles as part of their efforts to combat a series of "takeover sideshows" on the streets of Bakersfield over the weekend, according to a BPD news release. Starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, BPD officers responded to the events,...
Bakersfield Californian
Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield
Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane. The fire started outside...
Bakersfield Now
Coming into close contact with fentanyl could lead an overdose
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Ana Olvera with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services said, "Some of the dangerous things about fentanyl is it comes in a powder form and can be very potent, so in terms of ingesting even a very small amount of it can cause an effects overdose in toxicity.”
