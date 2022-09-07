BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "Water is always an important factor for us as farmers, it's how we grow our crops, it's how we keep our livelihoods, it's how we keep our employees employed, it's everything to us," Jason Giannelli, a Bakersfield farmer, said. Gianelli is a fourth generation farmer...

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO