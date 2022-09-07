Investing.com - Markets started September on a strong note, with the S&P 500 closing up 3.4% in the first full week of the month and the NASDAQ Composite jumping 4.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed only 2.4%. Whether that was just a market positioning adjustment or the sign of anything more sustained will be on watch this week, especially as a new set of inflation reports comes out. Corporate news is on the lighter side, though some big earnings reports and a rare major IPO are on the docket for the week ahead. This weekend served as a reminder of the ongoing and changing nature of the Russia-Ukraine war, and while the recent developments may not have a direct market impact, the repercussions could certainly reverberate through the financial world.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO