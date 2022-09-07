Read full article on original website
investing.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
investing.com
BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin 'almost perfectly'
BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin 'almost perfectly'. Latin America is ready for crypto — just integrate it with their payment systems By Cointelegraph - Sep 11, 2022. Thriving on exploiting users’ data, Web2 monopolies like Facebook (NASDAQ:META) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have ushered in an era of...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Ethereum’s landmark update is coming soon… But what is The Merge?
We’re a few days out from The Merge and ETH is in a bullish position. The transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus is set to make Ethereum cheaper, faster and more energy efficient to use, but I feel like a reminder is needed here. While Ethereum will...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
Why AMC Shares Are Skyrocketing Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher by 10.80% to $9.54 Friday afternoon as the stock is mentioned as a potential short squeeze name on social media. At the time of publication, AMC has a total share float of 515.70 million, of which 89.15 million shares are...
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
investing.com
MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing
MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy, co-founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, amassed approximately 129,699 BTC...
investing.com
Ethereum Is 'Blue Chip Blockchain,' Could See Significant Value Boost: Canaccord Analysts
Cryptocurrency Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the smart contract ecosystem were sized up by Canaccord Genuity in a new note. Here’s a look at where analysts Michael Graham and Joseph Vafi see future value in them. Fifth Wave Of Computing: Web1 offered the ability to consumer data with companies like...
investing.com
Tesla On The Verge Of Confirming New Bull Run
Almost a month ago (see here), I provided an update on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP). Since then, the EV maker has gone through a 3-for-1 stock split, so all the share prices have been updated accordingly. Back then, I wrote:. “[I am] tracking a potential impulse...
investing.com
SwissCom AG (SCMWY)
ZURICH (Reuters) - State-controlled telecoms group Swisscom AG (OTC:SCMWY) said on Thursday that the rollout of its new fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology was getting stalled... SwissCom AG ADR (OTCPK:SCMWY): 1H net income of CHF839MRevenue of CHF5.69B (-1.4% Y/Y)Press ReleaseNow read: SwissCom: A European Alternative For Value InvestorsOriginal article. Inflation worries...
investing.com
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
investing.com
1 1 Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2
Investing.com - 1 1 reported on Friday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. 1 1 announced earnings per share of €0.5423 on revenue of €976.1M. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of €0.5008 on revenue of €991.79M. 1 1...
investing.com
Public Storage (PSA)
Investing.com - Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Public Storage... Converting mutual funds to ETFs is an emerging trendETFs offer flexible trading and more transparency2 JP Morgan ETFs worth a lookThe conversion of mutual funds into... After the...
investing.com
FIIs’ Favourite Stock Gives ‘Triangle Breakout’; Investors Eying a 30% Rally!
A stock trading near all-time highs is one of the best candidates for continued upside momentum. Some investors might argue that these stocks are generally highly overbought and therefore might prefer to steer clear from them, and there’s nothing wrong with this. However, if a stock is approaching its lifetime high, fueled by a volatility breakout, in that case, it could be a perfect recipe for a high probable momentum, strong enough to break the previous highs.
investing.com
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENE)
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.
investing.com
Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead
Investing.com - Markets started September on a strong note, with the S&P 500 closing up 3.4% in the first full week of the month and the NASDAQ Composite jumping 4.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed only 2.4%. Whether that was just a market positioning adjustment or the sign of anything more sustained will be on watch this week, especially as a new set of inflation reports comes out. Corporate news is on the lighter side, though some big earnings reports and a rare major IPO are on the docket for the week ahead. This weekend served as a reminder of the ongoing and changing nature of the Russia-Ukraine war, and while the recent developments may not have a direct market impact, the repercussions could certainly reverberate through the financial world.
investing.com
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum. Crypto research firm Delphi Digital has shifted the focus of its research and development (R&D) protocol arm Delphi Labs to the Cosmos ecosystem. Delphi Labs is Delphi Digital's protocol R&D arm, with a team of...
investing.com
Dynamic NFTs: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Living’ Digital Collectibles
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have quickly become an essential building block of the rapidly emerging web 3, offering a novel technique for tokenizing and commercializing digital assets. Interestingly, while NFTs were initially designed to exist as a permanent record on the blockchain, they have evolved dramatically to become more adaptable than ever, thanks to the scaled-up version of NFTs known as Dynamic NFTs (dNFTs).
