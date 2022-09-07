Read full article on original website
Odessa man charged with arson
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he lit a mattress on fire inside his apartment. Kerai Baulechong, 49, has been charged with Arson. According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department, as well as Odessa Fire Rescue, were called to investigate a disturbance at […]
MCSO investigating burglary, says suspects used stolen cards at area business
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Midland Crime Stoppers, is asking for help from the community to help solve a crime. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 14, MCSO deputies responded to a burglary in the 1300 block of E County Road 117. There, investigators met with […]
cbs7.com
City vehicle crashes into Midland business
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland thrift store has been damaged after a City of Midland vehicle crashed into it Monday morning. CBS7 News has confirmed with the City of Midland that it is one of their vehicles. They have not released any more information at this time. However, the...
cbs7.com
City of Midland truck crashed into a local thrift store
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Midland city truck crashed into the Twice Around thrift store on Monday morning. Nobody was in the store when the impact happened, but the owners have to spend their day off fixing the store. This morning the city of Midland contacted the store owners to let...
Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities
Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
cbs7.com
One dead after motor home fire in West Odessa
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a mobile home fire in west Odessa early Wednesday morning. On September 7, 2022, at around 02:43a.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call referencing a structure fire. Ector County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and...
fox7austin.com
Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
cbs7.com
MCH family health clinic to host party in the parking lot
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting “Party in the Parking Lot” on Tuesday, September 13, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The party will include FREE blood pressure checks and glucose screenings, which are offered for free EVERY Tuesday at the W. University location (6030 W. University Blvd.)
8th grader at Texas middle school arrested for fighting teacher in video
The district called it 'shocking' and 'terrible.'
8th grader arrested after allegedly fighting teacher in viral video
A viral video showing a student and teacher fighting at a Texas middle school has led to an eighth grade student's arrest.
Are bystanders also in the wrong when a fight breaks out?
ODESSA, Texas — Violence anywhere, but especially in our schools, should not be tolerated. However, what about the students behind the camera filming the fights? Do they have responsibility too?. There were plenty of bystanders last Thursday at Bowie Middle School. A student attacked their teacher shown in a...
Suspected drunk driver gets struck in construction following alleged hit and run
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and then left the scene of a crash. Antonio Deanda Saenz, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. According to an affidavit, on September 2, an officer with […]
DPS releases information on deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash
ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information on a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened in August. According to DPS, on Aug. 21, Javier Alvarez-Ibarra, 47, of Odessa, was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 eastbound on FM 2020. Guadalupe Hernandez Franco, 55, of Odessa, was...
OPD investigating supermarket theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing more than $1000 worth of meat from the HEB on the west side of town. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked […]
Odessa woman accused of threatening boyfriend, son with gun
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she threatened her boyfriend and her son with a firearm during an argument. Michelle Louise Wood, 55, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Woman charged with assault while allegedly high on meth, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she was high on drugs and assaulted her boyfriend. Brittany Higgins, 26, has been charged with Assault. According to court documents, on August 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1600 block of E 6th Street […]
Midlander accused of assaulting K-9 officer
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a K-9 officer aiding in an investigation. Alberto Acebedo, 42, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant and Interfering With a Police Service Animal. According to an affidavit, on September 4, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded […]
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Midland International Airport
MIDLAND, Texas — A City of Midland spokesperson has confirmed that a United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Midland International Airport Monday night. The flight was originally trying to make the landing in El Paso, but could not because of weather, according to the spokesperson. The condition...
Patient arrested following fight at behavioral health hospital
Correction: The suspect was a patient at the hospital, not an employee as originally stated. MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he punched an employee at a local behavioral health hospital. Evan Leib, 27, has been charged with one count of Assault. According to an affidavit, on […]
