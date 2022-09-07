The Randolph Rocket football team jumped on Wabasha-Kellogg early and never looked back as they shut out the Falcons 50-0 on the road Friday night. Senior Collin Otto started the game off with a bang as he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. After the Randolph defense forced Wabasha-Kellogg to punt, he returned that punt for a touchdown as well and the Rockets led 13-0 less than 3 minutes into the game.

WABASHA, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO