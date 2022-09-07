The need for blood never stops and currently donations are low. “Nationally we are in critical need. Donations are down 50 percent on the national level,” explains Sherri Houston, Senior Donor Recruiter for Vitalant out of Billings. That’s why there is a Cody community blood drive happening today through Wednesday at the VFW Post 2673 at 808 12th Street. Sherri says that when the call goes out, Cody always responds, “Vitalant wants to thank Cody. Cody is an amazing community and they always deliver.”

CODY, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO