Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Related
Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial enters day 5
Testimonies resume Monday, September 12 in Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire trial.
Assailant in Brutal St. Louis Jail Beating Gets 4 Years
Kevin Moore is already serving time for the Behrmann's Tavern robbery that went viral
Mistrial requests denied in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire case
ST. LOUIS – A federal judge denied multiple requests for a mistrial on Monday for a man accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew for insurance money. U.S. District Court Judge John Ross also denied defense attorney Michael Leonard’s motion to compel testimony from a convicted...
St. Louis native premiered featured film in south county
A St. Louis native premiered his latest feature film in his hometown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exotic dancer testifies in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A woman convicted in the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire conspiracy testified Thursday, along with several other witnesses. Terica Ellis told the jury about what happened before the death of Andre Montgomery Jr.
FBI agents' testimony pinpoint whereabouts of Sweetie Pie's reality star during nephew's murder
ST. LOUIS — It's day four of a high-profile murder trial involving James Timothy "Tim" Norman. Norman and his family were featured on the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network for several seasons. Now, Norman is accused of being behind a murder-for-hire scheme...
Man found dead at residence in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead at a residence Monday morning in the College Hill neighborhood of north St. Louis. Police said the incident occurred in the 4400 block of North 20th Street. When officials found the man, they saw that he had suffered an unknown injury.
KSDK
St. Louis non-profit loses city funding for shelters
City Hope St. Louis has operated multiple night-by-night shelters in the St. Louis metro region for the past three years. Now, funding by the city is gone.
RELATED PEOPLE
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
Police: ‘Most wanted’ suspect arrested at riverfront homeless encampment
ST. LOUIS – A 42-year-old St. Louis man wanted for two separate incidents of domestic violence against a former girlfriend was arrested last week at a homeless encampment near the Mississippi Riverfront. According to probable cause statements obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident occurred...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2022
The month of August saw some thrilling new additions and unfortunate losses
St. Louis Tourist Raped on New York Subway Platform
The assailant offered to show the woman around New York before attacking her
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis
A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis.
KSDK
Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events
There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks.
Sweetie Pie’s co-owner stands trial in murder-for-hire plot
The son of a famed local restauranteur is on trial for allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew in order to cash in on a six-figure insurance policy.
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In 2 Weeks, St. Louis Saw 462 Auto Thefts — and Just 1 Charge
Only a small percentage of auto theft-related crimes led to charges in St. Louis city or county in July and August
KMOV
Police: Gun-wielding man shot, killed by undercover officers in North St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. St. Louis police said that two undercover officers with the violent crime detail were watching a Shell gas station parking lot at North Florissant Avenue and St. Louis Avenue at around 11:36 p.m. They saw a man with a gun and began approaching him before the man started running away. Shortly after, officers started chasing the man on foot.
Columbia Missourian
St. Louis police shoot, kill 16-year-old they say had a gun
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers fatally shot a 16-year-old who was allegedly reaching for a gun, police said Monday. Darryl Ross was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on the city's north side. Ross is Black. A police incident report said one of the officers involved in the shooting was Black and one was white.
KSDK
Man shot by St. Louis police officer on N. Florissant Ave. Sunday night
The man was reportedly seen with a gun and was then chased by St. Louis police. He was shot by an officer when he dropped the gun and tried to pick it back up again.
Comments / 0