East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Live updates: Michigan State pours it on in dominating win over Akron

Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Western Michigan game to see the latest updates. Michigan State 52, Akron 0, final: The easiest game on Michigan State’s schedule went as expected, with the Spartans rolling. The defense gets the shutout and after giving up some early yards clamped down well.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State opens as slight underdog on trip to Washington

EAST LANSING – Michigan State opens the week as an underdog ahead of its trip to Washington on Saturday, but not by much. The Spartans opened as two-point underdogs against the Huskies, according to Circa Sports. The over/under on the game was set at 54 ½. Michigan State...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State shorthanded on defense vs. Akron

EAST LANSING – It was already clear Michigan State would be without one starter on defense in Week 2 and it appeared highly likely another would be missing. That was after linebacker Darius Snow suffered a season-ending injury in last week’s win against Western Michigan and safety Xavier Henderson was also hurt and could be sidelined for a while.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 3

The third week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from across Michigan with a statewide Player of the Week post with input from all of our high school sports reporters.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Michigan is coming off a resounding season-opening victory. Hawaii is searching for answers following an 0-2 start. The programs, both led by alums who played quarterback, will meet on Saturday under the lights. Speaking of quarterbacks, sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for Michigan. Cade McNamara figures...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NewsBreak
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Aerial attack paces Michigan Center in win

Michigan Center went to the air to notch its first win of the season, beating Bronson Friday 48-20. Adrien Putnam was 20-24 passing for 380 yards and five touchdowns. Kyran Lane was on the receiving end of six passes for 148 yards and a score. Hunter Clemons had five receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
MLive.com

Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Tom Trombley, vice president and chief historian of the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, poses for a photograph in Saginaw on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The Historical Society of Michigan will recognize Trombley with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus

Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus. UM-Flint junior DeAndre Chilton, 18, plays pool in the lounge area next to the newly-opened Clint's Cafe on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 on the University of Michigan-Flint campus in downtown Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 3 / 20. Clint's Cafe opens...
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon wins back-and-forth battle with Manchester

MANCHESTER -- Through six lead changes and an hour-long delay for lightning, Napoleon came away from Manchester on Saturday with a 30-25 win over the Flying Dutchmen and first place in the Cascades Conference. The game, pushed back until Saturday due to the availability of officials, saw another delay due...
MANCHESTER, MI

