Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week again
Another week, another conference award for Jacoby Windmon. The Michigan State defensive end/linebacker was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. That made him 2-for-2 in winning the award two games into the season for the No. 11 Spartans. Windmon, an offseason transfer from UNLV, had...
MLive.com
Kickoff time set for Michigan State’s Big Ten opener vs. Minnesota
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Big Ten opener is set. The No. 11 Spartans (2-0) host Minnesota (2-0) on Sept. 24 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, it was announced Monday afternoon. That will be the fourth game...
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
MLive.com
Rushing attack powers No. 14 Michigan State to blowout win vs. Akron
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne’s four touchdown passes led Michigan State to a season-opening win against Western Michigan. Eight days later, the No. 14 Spartans relied on the ground game to secure a blowout victory. Michigan State (2-0) rushed for 260 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-0...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Live updates: Michigan State pours it on in dominating win over Akron
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Western Michigan game to see the latest updates. Michigan State 52, Akron 0, final: The easiest game on Michigan State’s schedule went as expected, with the Spartans rolling. The defense gets the shutout and after giving up some early yards clamped down well.
MLive.com
Michigan State opens as slight underdog on trip to Washington
EAST LANSING – Michigan State opens the week as an underdog ahead of its trip to Washington on Saturday, but not by much. The Spartans opened as two-point underdogs against the Huskies, according to Circa Sports. The over/under on the game was set at 54 ½. Michigan State...
MLive.com
Michigan State shorthanded on defense vs. Akron
EAST LANSING – It was already clear Michigan State would be without one starter on defense in Week 2 and it appeared highly likely another would be missing. That was after linebacker Darius Snow suffered a season-ending injury in last week’s win against Western Michigan and safety Xavier Henderson was also hurt and could be sidelined for a while.
MLive.com
Another blowout on deck? Michigan’s next opponent, UConn, loses big on Saturday
Michigan has won its first two games by scores of 51-7 and 56-10. Its next game could be similarly lopsided. Connecticut is set to visit Michigan Stadium next Saturday, Sep. 17. The Huskies lost to Syracuse on Saturday night 48-14 to fall to 1-2 on the season. Michigan dominated Hawaii...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 3
The third week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from across Michigan with a statewide Player of the Week post with input from all of our high school sports reporters.
MLive.com
Hawaii coach says Michigan football is going to be a handful this season
ANN ARBOR -- Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang watched Michigan on tape this past week. He talked to the Colorado State coaches who faced Michigan in the season opener. And on Saturday night, he got a firsthand look at the Wolverines from the Michigan Stadium sideline. It all confirmed Chang’s...
MLive.com
Here are conference football standings in the Jackson area after Week 3
JACKSON -- Three weeks into the high school football season, conference races are starting to take shape. Obviously there is still plenty of season left, but some teams are starting to ease out in front of the pack, which others have a lot of work to get back into things.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Michigan is coming off a resounding season-opening victory. Hawaii is searching for answers following an 0-2 start. The programs, both led by alums who played quarterback, will meet on Saturday under the lights. Speaking of quarterbacks, sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for Michigan. Cade McNamara figures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Anthony Evans does a little of everything in Concord win over Morenci
Anthony Evans passed for 202 yards and ran for 167 in a 44-14 win at Morenci on Saturday. Mekhi Wingfield hauled in 147 receiving yards.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Aerial attack paces Michigan Center in win
Michigan Center went to the air to notch its first win of the season, beating Bronson Friday 48-20. Adrien Putnam was 20-24 passing for 380 yards and five touchdowns. Kyran Lane was on the receiving end of six passes for 148 yards and a score. Hunter Clemons had five receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
MLive.com
Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award
Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Tom Trombley, vice president and chief historian of the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, poses for a photograph in Saginaw on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The Historical Society of Michigan will recognize Trombley with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
MLive.com
Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus
Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus. UM-Flint junior DeAndre Chilton, 18, plays pool in the lounge area next to the newly-opened Clint's Cafe on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 on the University of Michigan-Flint campus in downtown Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 3 / 20. Clint's Cafe opens...
MLive.com
Napoleon wins back-and-forth battle with Manchester
MANCHESTER -- Through six lead changes and an hour-long delay for lightning, Napoleon came away from Manchester on Saturday with a 30-25 win over the Flying Dutchmen and first place in the Cascades Conference. The game, pushed back until Saturday due to the availability of officials, saw another delay due...
Comments / 0