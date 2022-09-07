Read full article on original website
Kansas aims to plug thousands of abandoned oil wells
Last summer, a utility worker stumbled across a well — one of thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells scattered across Kansas — just 15 feet from a stream in La Cygne, an hour south of Kansas City. Such sites bear witness to the state’s history of...
Kan. sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky,...
Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights
TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
Judge tosses suit against Missouri recreational pot measure
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to knock a recreational marijuana proposal off the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would allow those ages 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption and automatically erase records of some past marijuana-related crimes.
Some in Kansas see gas prices drop below $3 a gallon
RENO COUNTY— Gas prices in portions of Kansas have fallen below $3 a gallon. However, that's not yet true everywhere. Casey's on Main in McPherson is at $2.89 and Love's Travel Stop next to Interstate 35 in McPherson is at $2.90 a gallon. The national average price for a...
Kansas State Fair GM: Looking forward to 'normal' year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
Kansas AG candidate resigns from 'We Build the Wall' board
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from the...
First time 14th amendment used to disqualify official from office
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge on Tuesday disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The judgment from state District Court Judge Francis Mathew...
Sheriff: 13-year-old accused of bomb threat at Kansas Capitol
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the Kansas State Capitol and have made an arrest. This week, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received information of a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol through a social media platform, according to a media release.
KC-area man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat. Dustin L. Beechner, 37, St. Joseph, has been charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that he be held without bail.
