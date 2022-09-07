Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Drugs found in vehicle involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fargo in July
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police release new information to the Police Advisory and Oversight Board surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Shane Netterville on July 8. Captain George Vinson says drugs were found in the stolen vehicle Shane Netterville, Cody Dunn and Derek Stanley were in the day...
kfgo.com
One man injured in UTV rollover crash near Lisbon
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – One man was seriously injured in a UTV rollover crash southbound on Cass County Highway 38, approximately 1 mile north of State Highway 46. Bruce Storhoff, 51, of Nome, N.D., drove the UTV from the west ditch onto Highway 38, then into the east ditch. Storhoff attempted to correct the vehicle but rolled several times, ejecting Storhoff from the vehicle. The UTV came to rest in a field on the east side of Highway 38.
Daily Telegram
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man arrested after firing shotgun in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- One person is under arrest after Grand Forks Police responded to reports of gunshots late Thursday evening. Officers tell WDAY Radio that they received calls around 10:30 p.m. of a gunshot going off in the area of 2120 Library Lane. When they arrived, authorities say it was found that Scott Mittledorf had confronted to females from his second floor balcony as they were attempting to catch a dog in his front yard.
trfradio.com
75 Units of Alleged Fentanyl Sold in TRF
Two people face charges after an alleged 75 dosage units of Fentynal were sold late last month in Thief River Falls. Nichole Ranae Beito, 31, and Marc Gorman Beito, 36, of Moorhead face several charges following their arrest August 29th at 1755 US Highway 59 South in Thief River Falls.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man arrested after fleeing across state lines
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody after fleeing across the Minnesota-North Dakota border to evade law enforcement. Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, Moorhead Police officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by a man known to have a canceled driver’s license. Police say the driver fled from officers and took the 12th Avenue bridge into Fargo.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo PD identifies man found dead in August; suspect at large
Fargo police have identified a man found dead last month … but the suspect in the case remains at large. Police say 53-year-old Cirilo Contreras was the man found dead in downtown Fargo on Aug. 14th. Police say, after working with many partners, they were finally able to locate and notify Contreras’ brother.
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
kfgo.com
Brainerd High School football captain injured in game in Moorhead hospitalized in Fargo
BRAINERD, Minn.- A Brainerd high school senior is in a Fargo hospital after suffering a serious head injury during the Moorhead football game. In a post, the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured Friday night. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
kfgo.com
World’s Largest Cake Walk makes history in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – It was one for the record books in Moorhead Saturday as 639 people made history by joining in the World’s Largest Cake Walk at Trollwood Performing Arts School. Five people walked their way to cake for a year from Nothing Bundt Cake in the record-breaking...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two people injured in motorcycle crash on I-94 near Downer exit
(Downer, MN) -- Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on I-94 westbound in Minnesota just before the Downer exit. It happened just after noon Wednesday. Sergeant Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says the rider and the passenger both sustained non-life threatening injuries, when for an unknown reason, the rider lost control of the bike, causing it to leave the highway and crash in a ditch. One of the victims was airlifted from the scene and taken to an area hospital. Grabow says the crash scene was cleared by 1:00.
wdayradionow.com
Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo
(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
