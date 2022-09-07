ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enola, PA

Comments / 13

Related
local21news.com

Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
East Pennsboro Township, PA
City
Enola, PA
East Pennsboro Township, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
LANCASTER, PA
truecrimedaily

Pa. man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend and barricading himself in apartment building

LANCASTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend, barricading himself inside a home, and shooting at police. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Sept. 11, East Hempfield Township Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road after the suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, showed his friend the deceased victim via a video call. At the scene, Rodriguez reportedly shot toward officers, and residents of neighboring apartments were escorted out.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#East Pennsboro Police
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon in Lancaster County

Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon in Lancaster County. Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon …. Man in critical condition after York City shooting. Battle of Brandywine Part 2: The Armies Clash. New gym opens in Lower Allen Township. Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge. One dead...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abc27.com

Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

One dead following standoff in East Hempfield Township

East Hempfield Township police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Miguel Rodriguez, shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after hours-long standoff in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man who barricaded himself in an apartment where a woman was found dead on Sunday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at around 1:30 a.m. on September 11.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for early morning shooter

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in the leg after an early-morning disturbance at a bar. Bloomsburg Police say there were called to the Capitol Bar, 45 E. Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report that two males were threatening to shoot up the bar Officers responding to the scene say they heard one shot coming from the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Police investigating shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in York Sunday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Authorities say when they arrived on scene,...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy