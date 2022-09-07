Read full article on original website
Man allegedly tried to take gun, taser from police during Cumberland County struggle
A man in Cumberland County was charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after an alleged struggle when police attempted to take him into custody for a felony warrant.
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
Man facing charges after falsifying ID, resisting arrest by police serving warrant
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man is facing charges after police said he falsified his identity to them when they attempted to serve a warrant, and then allegedly fought police when they took him into custody. Eric Hammaker, 30, of Newport, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest,...
Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff
Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation
Police search for York County man accused of assaulting, strangling 17-year-old girl
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl last month in Jackson Township. Adam Lee Harvey, 18, is accused of striking and strangling the victim during an argument in the early morning hours of August 25, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
Pa. man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend and barricading himself in apartment building
Walmart theft suspect brandished knife, East Lampeter Township police say
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have released surveillance images after they said a theft suspect brandished a knife in the parking lot of a Walmart. Watch the video above to see the surveillance images police released. Police said about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, the man entered...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon in Lancaster County
Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon in Lancaster County. Man arrested after barricading himself with weapon …. Man in critical condition after York City shooting. Battle of Brandywine Part 2: The Armies Clash. New gym opens in Lower Allen Township. Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge. One dead...
Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
One dead following standoff in East Hempfield Township
One dead after hours-long standoff in Lancaster County
Police looking for early morning shooter
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in the leg after an early-morning disturbance at a bar. Bloomsburg Police say there were called to the Capitol Bar, 45 E. Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report that two males were threatening to shoot up the bar Officers responding to the scene say they heard one shot coming from the...
Police investigating shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in York Sunday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Authorities say when they arrived on scene,...
Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
Cumberland County woman assaults driver, deliberately causes crash: police
A Cumberland County woman assaulted a driver and deliberately crashed the car she was a passenger in, according to West Shore Regional Police. According to the police report, at about 12:38 a.m. Sept. 4, a West Shore officer came across a motor vehicle that appeared to have been in a crash.
