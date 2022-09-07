ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Sorensen hired as new Superintendent of North Dakota School for Deaf

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announcing Monday that she has hired Donna Sorensen as the new superintendent of North Dakota’s School for the Deaf and Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Sorensen began work at the Devils Lake school earlier this...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
VETERANS HONOR FLIGHT LEAVES FOR WASHINGTON D.C. SUNDAY MORNING

The Veterans Honor Flight of Minnesota and North Dakota sent many local veterans from Crookston, Red Lake Falls, Euclid, Fertile, and other local counties to Washington D.C. this morning from the Grand Forks International Airport. The veterans were greeted with lines of flags and lights from the Grand Forks Police Department and the Honor Flight team as they arrived at the airport early in the morning and then boarded the plane. As the plane began to move towards the runaway for it to take off, the Grand Forks Fire Department fired their hoses over the plane to give an arc of water for them the travel under before they took off for Washington D.C.
GRAND FORKS, ND
North Dakota’s abortion ban could impact South Dakotans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion access across the country has changed drastically. In South Dakota, access to abortion was immediately banned but across the border, North Dakota has been in limbo when it comes to abortion care.
POLITICS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Government
City
Briarwood, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
43 fatal crashes in North Dakota during ‘deadliest days of summer’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This past week marked the end of this year’s “deadliest days of summer.” That’s the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when responders typically see the most driving fatalities. Those patrolling North Dakota’s more than 100,000 miles of roadway say they’ve seen high rates of fatalities during this stretch over the past five years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
POLITICS
Former North Dakota gubernatorial candidate expresses "disgust" and calls Mund "tainted" after Haugen's departure from congressional race

(Fargo, ND) -- Cara Mund, the independent candidate for North Dakota's lone congressional seat is taking criticism from a former candidate for governor. Dr. Shelley Lenz made comments while denouncing what she calls the move by the Democratic NPL to force Mark Haugen out of the race, in order to bolster support for Mund.
POLITICS
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
WEST FARGO, ND
United States National Guard
Military
Politics
Crime and fire report: 2 ATV crashes in Becker County since Sept. 10

5:48 a.m., near Menahga, a phone scam was reported. Money was sent to the scammer via Bitcoin. 10:29 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two reports of shoplifting. A previously trespassed individual returned to the store and is expected to be cited for trespassing. 10:37 a.m., near County Road 6, Audubon,...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
This College Was Just Named The #1 Party School In North Dakota

College is back in session all across North Dakota. Seems like only yesterday I was experiencing a "rush" week and all the parties that go with it. For those of you that don't know, "rush" week is when fraternities and sororities do their recruitment for the new school year. Although these rush weeks were supposed to be dry, they seldom were. At least back in my day, when I attended the University of North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI

A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
CASS COUNTY, ND
RED LAKE FALLS AND OTHER COUNTY VETERANS HAVE BEEN CHOSEN TO BE ON THE VETERAN’S HONOR FLIGHT TO WASHINGTON D.C. ON SUNDAY

The non-profit 501c3 volunteer organization called The Veterans Honor Flight is getting ready to leave for another flight to Washington D.C., with veterans living in Minnesota and North Dakota to see various memorials and landmarks in our nation’s capital dedicated to them. The veterans will board a plane, fly out of the Grand Forks International Airport on Sunday, September 11 at 8:00 a.m., and spend two days being chartered to multiple monuments and memorials before returning from Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday, September 13 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Some of the places they will see include Fort McHenry, the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Arlington National Cemetery, the National Archives, FDR, the Air Force and Navy Memorial, Iwo Jima, and much more. Some of the Veterans being recognized from Red Lake Falls, Euclid, and Fertile are Gary Weiss, Joseph Stroot, Richard Beauchane, James Rystad, and Ted and Jerome Schindler.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
State and local leaders comment on 9/11 anniversary

(Valley News Live) - State and local leaders in North Dakota and Minnesota released the following statements Sunday on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND):. “Today we remember the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives to those unimaginable acts of terror and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Noem recovering from back surgery

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release sent Monday morning, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she has undergone back surgery at the Mayo Clinic and is now back in Pierre. Surgeon Dr. Mohamad Bydon reportedly described the procedure as one to correct an acute condition impacting...
PIERRE, SD

